Two brothers who went from working as daily-wage labourers to building a business and property worth crores reunited at a police station in Uttar Pradesh after a six-month bitter feud over ancestral land and harvested crops. Their emotional reconciliation at the Thariyawan police station in Fatehpur district on Thursday, November 19, brought both families together again after months of silence, physical fights and complaints. A video of the brothers hugging and crying during police counselling has since gone viral on social media.

As per reports, the brothers, Rakesh Chandra Srivastava and his younger sibling Ramesh Chandra Srivastava, are residents of Akari village, also spelt Ekari in local records. According to reports, they grew up in extreme poverty and worked as daily-wage labourers before moving to Bengaluru around 15 years ago in search of better opportunities. Working together, they built a successful business and accumulated property worth crores while maintaining good family relations in their native Uttar Pradesh village.

फतेहपुर ➡️ थाने में गले मिलकर रोए दो सगे भाई ➡️ करोड़ों की संपत्ति ने बना दिया था दुश्मन ➡️ जमीन और फसल के बंटवारे पर थी जंग ➡️ थाने में थाना प्रभारी ने की दोनों की काउंसलिंग ➡️ थरियांव थाना क्षेत्र के एकारी का मामला #Fatehpur #UttarPradesh #UPPolice https://t.co/fYWl0N6Mi1 — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 20, 2026

Uttar Pradesh brothers’ property dispute turns into six-month family feud

However, this union faced bitter moments within the past six months, due to conflicts arising from differences on how to share the ancestral agricultural land and crops after harvesting. These conflicts resulted in verbal abuses and complaints up to a point where both families stopped talking.

Reportedly, the matter reached the Fatehpur Superintendent of Police’s office after one of the brothers submitted an application seeking intervention. With the possibility of prolonged legal proceedings growing, the SP’s office directed Thariyawan SHO Shamsher Bahadur Singh to call both brothers for counselling.

Uttar Pradesh police counselling brings emotional reunion

On November 19, Singh seated the brothers across a table in a covered outdoor area of the police station. Land documents were spread across the desk as he tried to make them understand that their childhood bond was more valuable than their property dispute.

Reminding them of their difficult childhood and years of working together, the SHO said: “Zameen, makaan aur paisa zindagi mein dobara kamaya ja sakta hai, lekin bachpan ke rishte aur bhai ka pyaar dobara nahi milta.”

The words moved the brother wearing a pink polo shirt to tears. His brother, dressed in a dark blue shirt, got up, offered him sweets from a box on the table and embraced him. Both men held each other and cried for several minutes as police personnel watched. Their wives, who were also present, broke down in tears and hugged each other.

Uttar Pradesh reconciliation ends dispute over crops and ancestral land

Speaking in a video shared on YouTube, one of the brothers said: “Mera bhai Rakesh Chandra Srivastava ke saath vivad tha fasal katai ko lekar. Maine prarthana patra SP sahab ko diya tha… Thana Thariyawan ne mera bahut achha nyay kar diya hai aur main bahut santusht hoon. Ab mujhe koi dikkat nahi hai, bhai-bhai hum mil gaye hain, ab koi bhi baat nahi.”

He said he had a dispute with Rakesh over crop harvesting, had approached the SP and was now satisfied with the police intervention. He added that the brothers had reunited and had no remaining issues.

The counselling ended the six-month estrangement, bringing both families together in Uttar Pradesh without the dispute proceeding into a prolonged legal battle.

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