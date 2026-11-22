A wedding celebration in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathura has grabbed attention after two grooms were presented with enormous garlands made entirely of Rs 500 currency notes during their traditional wedding procession. The unusual gift, reportedly worth ₹2 crore, left guests and locals astonished, with videos of the extravagant ceremony now going viral on social media. The incident took place at Nagla Fonda village in the Surir area of Mathura, where two real brothers were getting married. What made the celebration particularly special was the extraordinary gift presented by their brother-in-law during the traditional Ghurchari ceremony.

Brother-in-Law Gifts Two Massive Currency Note Garlands

The two grooms, Prashant and Kanha Raghav, sons of Yogendra Singh and Kushalpal Singh, belong to Nagla Fonda village. During the Ghurchari ceremony, their brother-in-law, Yogesh Kumar, popularly known as Bhura Thakur, a resident of Nandola village in Kaman, Rajasthan, decided to surprise them with an unusual wedding gift. He presented the two brothers with separate garlands made entirely of Rs 500 currency notes. Each garland was reportedly around 100 feet long, making the gift a spectacle for everyone attending the wedding.





Grooms Climb Onto Roof as People Hold Long Garlands

The enormous size of the garlands made the ceremony even more remarkable. When the two grooms wore the currency-note garlands, their length was so great that both had to climb onto the roof of a nearby house. Meanwhile, several people standing below had to hold and support the lengthy garlands to prevent them from touching the ground. Guests and onlookers were left amazed by the unusual display of money during the wedding celebrations.

Videos Go Viral on Social Media

Videos of the ceremony have spread across social media, attracting attention from viewers amazed by the extravagant wedding gift. The combined value of the two garlands is reportedly estimated at ₹2 crore. The unusual gesture by the brother-in-law has since become a major talking point in the region. While weddings are often remembered for their special gifts and celebrations, this Mathura ceremony has certainly made headlines for its extraordinary display of currency notes.

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