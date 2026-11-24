A video purportedly showing two men cleaning the shoes of Bihar MLA Anant Singh has gone viral on social media, triggering reactions and discussions about the lavish lifestyle and grand arrangements surrounding his daughter’s wedding. In the footage, Singh is seen sitting on a chair while one man bends down to clean dirt from his shoes. Another man, standing near his chair, appears to be cleaning the other shoe. The incident has attracted attention as videos from the MLA’s family celebrations continue to circulate online. The clip shows the men attending to Singh’s footwear in front of several people, while he remains seated. The unusual visual has prompted social media users to share reactions, comments and memes.

Anant Singh’s Daughter’s Wedding Becomes Talking Point

The video has surfaced amid elaborate preparations for the wedding of Anant Singh’s younger daughter, Shivangi Singh. The Mokama MLA’s daughter is scheduled to marry Rishikesh Kumar, son of CRPF Commandant Ranvijay Kumar, on November 25 at Singh’s ancestral village of Ladma in Patna district. Several videos from the pre-wedding festivities have been circulating online, drawing attention to the scale of the celebrations.

ये होता है पावर अनंत सिंह के जूते से मिट्टी हटाने के लिए 2 आदमी लगा हुआ है https://t.co/GmBzISmRtW — RAJ KUMAR (@RAJKUMAR151097) November 24, 2026

50 Lakh Gulab Jamuns, 100-Foot Kitchen

According to reports, a makeshift kitchen stretching over 100 feet has been established to prepare food for the guests. Around 50 lakh gulab jamuns are reportedly being prepared, while milk is being transported in tankers with a capacity of 10,000 kg. The arrangements also include 12 additional tents to accommodate food preparations and a large number of visitors.

Luxury Gifts, Helipads And Horse Race

The wedding preparations reportedly include helipads for VIP guests and arrangements for a horse race, with a Mahindra Thar said to be the prize for the winning rider. Around four lakh guests are expected to attend the celebrations. During the tilak ceremony, Singh reportedly gifted his future son-in-law a luxury Land Rover Defender valued at approximately Rs 3.5 crore. As preparations continue, videos from the celebrations are generating considerable attention across social media.

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