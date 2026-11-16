Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

Two young women allegedly demanding extortion money created a ruckus and vandalised the famous Leelalram Dosa Corner in Varanasi’s Mahmoorganj area on November 14, throwing food items onto the road and assaulting shop employees and customers, including a child. CCTV footage of the incident, which falls under Bhelupur police station limits, has gone viral. The women claimed that their father and brothers had been assaulted at the shop, while the owner alleged that they threatened to kill him and frame him in a false case. Police have registered a case against two unidentified women and are trying to identify them through the footage.
पापा का अपमान,बेटियां थी परेशान.. वाराणसी महमूरगंज क्षेत्र,मशहूर डोसा वाले के यहां दो लड़कियों ने अपने पापा से हुई मारपीट का गुस्सा इजहार करने पहुंची। दरअसल डोसा वालो ने मिलकर बेटियों के पापा को 4 नवबंर को खूब मारा. इस मामले में भेलूपुर थाना में डोसा वाले और उनके कर्मचारियों के खिलाफ 109 के तहत मुकदमा दर्ज लेकिन डोसा वाले कि पहुंच ऊपर तक होने के चक्कर में डेढ़ हफ्ते तक कोई कार्रवाई नही। इसी बात से खफा बेटियों ने डोसे वाले के दुकान पर जाकर वीडियो बना गुस्से का इजहार करना शुरू किया। इधर डोसे वाले के कर्मचारियों ने भी गुंडा टैक्स मांगने का आरोप लगा वीडियो बनाया जिससे बेटियां गुस्से में बेकाबू हो गई और दुकान में तोड़फोड़ कर डाला। यह स्थिति बेहद संवेदनशील और पीड़ादायक है। जब किसी परिवार के मुखिया पर जानलेवा हमला हो और हफ्तों तक कोई कार्रवाई न दिखे, तो परिवार के भीतर हताशा, बेबसी और गुस्सा पनपना स्वाभाविक है।हालांकि कानून के दायरे में रहकर उठाया गया कदम ही केस को मजबूत रखता है, क्योंकि गलत या उग्र तरीका कई बार खुद पीड़ित परिवार के खिलाफ़ चला जाता है। यदि आपके मामले में पुलिस प्रशासन कोई कार्रवाई नहीं करती है तो कई अन्य तरीके हैं जिससे अपनी बातों को आप पहुंच सकते हैं यह तरीका सही नहीं था बाकी बेटियों का भविष्य सुरक्षित हो हम यही दुआ करते हैं.
— Tushar Rai (@tusharcrai) November 16, 2026
Varanasi CCTV shows women arriving on scooter and vandalising dosa shop
Reports say that according to shop owner Bal Mukund, the two women arrived at the outlet on a black Activa scooter at around 8 pm on Saturday. He alleged that they demanded extortion money and became furious when he refused to pay.
The women then allegedly entered the shop, picked up the goods kept there and threw them onto the road. When employees and customers objected, the women allegedly assaulted them as well. A child accompanying one of the customers was also injured during the chaos.
The CCTV footage shows the women arriving on the scooter before entering the shop and attacking people. They can also be seen behaving rudely with customers and those attempting to stop them. Several people tried to reason with them, but the women remained defiant even after police reached the spot. Officers eventually calmed them down.
Varanasi shopkeeper alleges cash counter theft attempt and death threats
According to reports, in his written complaint, Bal Mukund further alleged that the women tried to put their hands inside the shop’s cash counter and take money while leaving. They allegedly threatened to kill him and implicate him in a false case.
The shopkeeper also claimed that the women identified themselves as relatives of Manoj Chaurasia, Om Prakash Chaurasia and Sujal Chaurasia, residents of Lallapura under Sigra police station limits.
Varanasi CCTV audio captures women’s allegation against shop staff
The audio recorded along with the CCTV footage has also brought out the other side of the dispute. Just before the alleged vandalism begins, one of the women can be heard saying, “These people beat up my father, and no action is being taken against them.”
The statement suggests that the confrontation could be linked to personal enmity or an earlier dispute. However, the circumstances behind the women’s allegation have not been established.
Varanasi Police register case, begin process to identify women
Following the incident, the shopkeeper submitted a written complaint along with the CCTV footage at Bhelupur police station, as per reports. Bhelupur Inspector Durga Singh said police had registered a case under relevant sections against two unidentified young women based on the complaint.
Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the women before taking further legal action. The investigation is underway.
Also Read: Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?
Khalid Lateef is a Sub-Editor at NewsX Digital, specializing in Indian politics and global affairs. He also covers viral trending stories and major crime developments.