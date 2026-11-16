Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

Two young women allegedly demanding extortion money created a ruckus and vandalised the famous Leelalram Dosa Corner in Varanasi’s Mahmoorganj area on November 14, throwing food items onto the road and assaulting shop employees and customers, including a child. CCTV footage of the incident, which falls under Bhelupur police station limits, has gone viral. The women claimed that their father and brothers had been assaulted at the shop, while the owner alleged that they threatened to kill him and frame him in a false case. Police have registered a case against two unidentified women and are trying to identify them through the footage.

Varanasi CCTV shows women arriving on scooter and vandalising dosa shop

Reports say that according to shop owner Bal Mukund, the two women arrived at the outlet on a black Activa scooter at around 8 pm on Saturday. He alleged that they demanded extortion money and became furious when he refused to pay.

The women then allegedly entered the shop, picked up the goods kept there and threw them onto the road. When employees and customers objected, the women allegedly assaulted them as well. A child accompanying one of the customers was also injured during the chaos.

The CCTV footage shows the women arriving on the scooter before entering the shop and attacking people. They can also be seen behaving rudely with customers and those attempting to stop them. Several people tried to reason with them, but the women remained defiant even after police reached the spot. Officers eventually calmed them down.

Varanasi shopkeeper alleges cash counter theft attempt and death threats

According to reports, in his written complaint, Bal Mukund further alleged that the women tried to put their hands inside the shop’s cash counter and take money while leaving. They allegedly threatened to kill him and implicate him in a false case.

The shopkeeper also claimed that the women identified themselves as relatives of Manoj Chaurasia, Om Prakash Chaurasia and Sujal Chaurasia, residents of Lallapura under Sigra police station limits.

Varanasi CCTV audio captures women’s allegation against shop staff

The audio recorded along with the CCTV footage has also brought out the other side of the dispute. Just before the alleged vandalism begins, one of the women can be heard saying, “These people beat up my father, and no action is being taken against them.”

The statement suggests that the confrontation could be linked to personal enmity or an earlier dispute. However, the circumstances behind the women’s allegation have not been established.

Varanasi Police register case, begin process to identify women

Following the incident, the shopkeeper submitted a written complaint along with the CCTV footage at Bhelupur police station, as per reports. Bhelupur Inspector Durga Singh said police had registered a case under relevant sections against two unidentified young women based on the complaint.

Police are examining the CCTV footage and other evidence to identify the women before taking further legal action. The investigation is underway.

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