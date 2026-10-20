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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

The argument escalated after a customer and shop staff exchanged abuses over buying jalebis at a sweet shop near Ambedkar Chowk in Jalaun’s Orai area.

A police Sub-Inspector kicking, punching and slapping youths following a dispute over buying jalebis at a sweet shop. (Source:Screengrab)
A police Sub-Inspector kicking, punching and slapping youths following a dispute over buying jalebis at a sweet shop. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 16:28 IST

A video showing a police Sub-Inspector allegedly kicking, punching and slapping young men following a dispute at a sweet shop has gone viral on social media. The incident reportedly took place near Ambedkar Chowk in the Orai police station area of Jalaun, Uttar Pradesh, after an argument broke out over the purchase of jalebis. The disagreement between a customer and shop staff escalated into a heated confrontation, with both sides allegedly exchanging abuses. Police personnel arrived at the spot after receiving information about the dispute. However, a video circulating online appears to show Sub-Inspector Heera Singh assaulting the youths.

Jalebi Purchase Triggers Heated Dispute

The incident reportedly began when a customer and employees of a sweet shop got into an argument over buying jalebis. What started as a disagreement allegedly escalated, with both sides engaging in a verbal altercation and exchanging abuses. The situation subsequently drew the attention of the police, who reached the location after being informed about the clash.

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Viral Video Shows Sub-Inspector Assaulting Youths

The video circulating on social media purportedly shows Sub-Inspector Heera Singh kicking, punching and slapping the young men during the confrontation. The footage has attracted attention online, with the incident raising questions about police conduct while handling public disputes. However, the full circumstances leading to the alleged assault, as well as the events before and after the recorded footage.

Incident Raises Questions About Police Conduct

The incident took place near Ambedkar Chowk in the Orai police station area of Jalaun district. The video has brought the confrontation into public focus, with the alleged actions of the police officer drawing scrutiny. Police personnel are expected to handle disputes professionally and use force only when legally justified and necessary. Any allegations of excessive force warrant a fair examination of the circumstances. 
Also Read: Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis
Tags: Ambedkar ChowkJalaun police newsjalebi shop disputeOrai Jalaun incidentpolice officer viral videoSub-Inspector Heera SinghUP cop assaults youthsUP police viral video

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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks And Punches Youths After Argument Over Jalebis

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