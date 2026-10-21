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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

Following the incident, the Sub-Inspector was transferred to the Reserve Police Line, and the City Superintendent of Police was directed to investigate the matter.

A police officer slapping and kicking devotees during a Durga idol immersion procession. (Source:Screengrab)
A police officer slapping and kicking devotees during a Durga idol immersion procession. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 12:34 IST

A video allegedly showing a police officer assaulting devotees during a Durga idol immersion in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki district has surfaced online, triggering concerns over police conduct during religious celebrations. According to reports, the officer can be seen slapping and kicking young devotees during the immersion procession. Following the video’s circulation, authorities initiated disciplinary action against the Sub-Inspector and ordered an investigation into the incident.

Viral Video Shows Alleged Assault On Devotees

The video, which has circulated on social media, reportedly shows a police officer engaging in physical violence against young devotees during a Durga idol immersion procession. The incident is said to have taken place within the jurisdiction of Mati Police Station. The footage has drawn attention to the conduct of police personnel responsible for maintaining law and order during religious gatherings. Idol immersion processions often attract large crowds, requiring police deployment to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of devotees. However, the circumstances that led to the alleged assault remain unclear. Further details regarding the events preceding the incident have not been independently established.

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Sub-Inspector Transferred After Video Surfaces

Following the circulation of the video, disciplinary action was initiated against the Sub-Inspector seen in the footage. As part of the action, the officer was transferred to the Reserve Police Line. The move comes amid scrutiny over the alleged treatment of devotees during the religious procession. The incident has also raised questions about the conduct expected from police personnel while managing crowds during public and religious events.

Senior Officer Directed To Investigate

Authorities have directed the City Superintendent of Police to conduct an investigation into the entire matter. The inquiry is expected to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident and the conduct of the officer involved. Further action may depend on the findings of the investigation. Officials have yet to establish all the details of the incident through the inquiry. The episode highlights the importance of accountability and restraint in policing, particularly during religious gatherings, where maintaining public order must go hand in hand with ensuring the safety and dignity of devotees.
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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki
Tags: barabanki newsBarabanki viral videodevotees assaultedDurga idol immersionDurga VisarjanMati Police Stationpolice officer assaultSub-Inspector transferredUP cop viral videoup police

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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

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Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki
Watch Video: UP Police Officer Slaps, Kicks Devotees During Durga Idol Immersion In Barabanki

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