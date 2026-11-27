A 23-year-old woman from Uttar Pradesh’s Amroha has moved in with a married man, 37, after meeting him on Instagram, with the couple formalising their live-in relationship through a nine-point agreement signed on a Rs 100 stamp paper. The agreement, notarised on September 15, 2026, has attracted attention on social media. The man, Amit Kumar, is already married and has two children, whose upbringing and education have also been included in the agreement.

According to reports, the woman has been identified in reports as Roshni Raghav, although she was also referred to as Sarojni Raj during on-camera interviews. She is the daughter of Surendra Chauhan and belongs to Fateh Khalsa village in Amroha district.

उत्तर प्रदेश के मुरादाबाद लिव इन का एक अनोखा मामला सामने आया है. अमरोहा की रहने वाली एक महिला का मुरादाबाद के युवक से सोशल मीडिया प्लेटफॉर्म इंस्टाग्राम पर प्यार हुआ. फिर महिला अपने पति को छोड़कर शादीशुदा बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ रहने लगी है. दोनों ने 100 रुपये के स्टांप पर अपने रिश्ते को नोटरी भी कराया है. इसमें साथ रहने के लिए 9 शर्तें बताई गई हैं. — Srishti Vishwakarma (@Srishtivishwak4) November 27, 2026

Amroha woman meets married man on Instagram, leaves first husband

Previously, Roshni was married to Rajiv Raghav, who was from Pachak (Amiyapur) in Amroha. She said that she got married in the year 2018. As per reports, she had said that her first husband used to be a drunkard and would beat her up often.

She reportedly connected with Amit Kumar on Instagram around a year before moving in with him. Their conversations gradually developed into a romantic relationship. Amit is a resident of the Bhagatpur police station area in Moradabad and has two children from his existing marriage.

Amroha couple signs nine-point agreement on Rs 100 stamp paper

Reports say that the notarised agreement contains nine conditions outlining their decision to live together without formal marriage. While local reports have not published all nine clauses verbatim, the highlighted provisions include mutual consent without coercion, pressure or financial inducement.

It also covers Amit’s responsibilities towards his children’s upbringing, care and education, sharing household expenses, managing daily financial obligations and maintaining peaceful cohabitation. Both partners have committed to fulfilling their respective responsibilities.

Amroha woman denies pressure, partner alleges harassment

In interviews circulated by local outlets, Roshni said she had left her first husband voluntarily. She denied being pressured by Amit or his family and confirmed that she knew about his existing marriage before moving in with him.

Amit maintained that Roshni was living with him happily by choice. He alleged that her first husband was refusing to grant a divorce and that her in-laws were repeatedly visiting and harassing his younger brother’s in-laws, who live near Roshni’s marital village. He appealed to them to stop searching for or harassing her.

Amroha live-in agreement does not amount to legal marriage

The Rs 100 notarised agreement does not solemnise a marriage or dissolve either person’s existing marriage. Under Section 82 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), marrying again during the lifetime of a legally wedded spouse can attract bigamy charges.

The Indian courts have acknowledged that there is a right for consenting adults to stay together in peace, even though police intervention has been refused when the couple involved was not divorced from their respective spouses. It can act as a written proof of their mutual consent in the event of an accusation of abduction or forcible detention, but the nine stipulations are not necessarily binding like a business deal.

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