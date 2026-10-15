Jamshedpur’s Tata Steel Zoological Park has three new residents, and the zoo wants the city to name them.

A Quiet Morning, Three Surprises

In the early hours of September 23, 2026, tigress Sunaina gave birth to three cubs at the Tata Steel Zoological Park. Two are female and one is male. Zoo staff, who had been waiting for this moment, were delighted.

The news did not come out right away. The management first completed the standard early-care and monitoring process for the mother and her newborns. Only then was the birth announced to the public.

Watch Video: Want To Name Tigress Sunaina’s 3 Cubs? Tata Zoo Invites Public Suggestions For Newborns In Jamshedpur – Check The Deadline And Surprise Prizes https://t.co/zwJvJpiyL1 — Khushi Patel (@KhushiPatel5248) October 15, 2026

A First-Time Mother and an Anxious Moment

This was Sunaina’s first litter, and not everything went smoothly. In the first days, she accidentally injured one of the female cubs.

The zoo’s veterinary team acted at once. The doctors treated the cub and stitched the wound. The cub is now recovering, weighs about 1.8 kg and is out of danger. Doctors are still watching her closely.

The other two cubs are doing well. The second female weighs about 2.53 kg and the male about 2.9 kg. A team of doctors is monitoring all three around the clock, and CCTV cameras track their movements so the staff can keep watch without disturbing the family.

The Father Who Came From Nagpur

The cubs’ father is a tiger named Rudra, who was brought to the Tata zoo from the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra. The zoo is treating the birth of the three cubs as a significant milestone.

Your Turn: How to Name the Cubs

The three cubs do not yet have names, and the zoo has invited the public to suggest them. Management says the aim is to involve the people of Jamshedpur and connect them with wildlife conservation.

Anyone can send suggestions by WhatsApp or text message to +91 9438291637. The last date is October 19, 2026, which leaves only a few days from today. A zoo-appointed team will go through the entries and pick the three best names, one for each cub. Selected winners will receive free zoo entry passes and a memento.

Zoo director Naeem Akhtar was also present on behalf of the management in the video released with the announcement.

Names Still Waiting

For now, the cubs remain under watch, and the one that was injured is slowly getting stronger. The zoo hopes Jamshedpur will take part in large numbers and make the naming memorable. When the deadline passes on October 19, the team will begin choosing, and the city will learn what the three newest members of the tiger family will be called.

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