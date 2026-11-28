A fight between two men in a busy market area has become an internet sensation, according to reports posted on social media, which have claimed that the reason behind the fight was because a man had stopped a scooter ridden by a married couple and challenged the wife because she did not answer any of his calls. The undated video, said to have been shot in Lucknow, shows both the men fighting with each other in public, while a woman wearing a red saree stands by their side.

Lucknow market fight draws crowd as men exchange blows

The video, which started circulating widely on X on November 27, has received nearly 300,000 views. It shows two men holding each other by the collars and repeatedly attacking each other beside a black scooter.

Several people can be seen watching the fight, with some recording the incident on their phones. The commotion also slows down traffic around the spot. The woman dressed in a red saree remains nearby as the two men continue fighting in the middle of the market.

Lucknow viral video claims man confronted married woman

According to the claims accompanying the viral posts, the couple was travelling on their scooter to the market when a young man allegedly blocked their way. The man, described in the social media narrative as the woman’s alleged boyfriend, reportedly questioned her for not answering his calls.

It is believed that the incident made the husband angry enough to start fighting. But it should be noted that the above mentioned information was provided on the Internet and was not yet confirmed.

Lucknow location suspected, but police confirmation awaited

Although social media users have not identified the exact location, storefront signs visible in the background of the footage suggest that the incident took place in Lucknow. Some online posts have also confused the clip with a separate roadside altercation reported in Jhansi.

But details of the fight are still vague. The local authorities haven’t yet substantiated the story or revealed what caused the fight. Nothing has been officially announced by the police department regarding the video that has gone viral.

Meanwhile, the video has drawn a lot of attention on the internet, and the dispute over the phone call has become the focal point of discussion around the Lucknow market fight.

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