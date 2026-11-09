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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

A video capturing the assault has gone viral on social media, triggering widespread outrage and raising questions about women's safety and violence over property disputes.

A widow was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men over a land dispute. (Source:Screengrab)
A widow was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men over a land dispute. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 19:45 IST

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, where a widow was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men over a land dispute. The woman was reportedly kicked and punched in the middle of a road before the attackers forcibly dragged her away. A video capturing the disturbing incident has surfaced on social media and is now going viral, triggering outrage among viewers.

Widow Assaulted In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute

The incident reportedly took place in Kusarna Mahadeva village, under the Kerakat area of Jaunpur district. According to the details emerging from the incident, a group of men allegedly attacked the woman following a dispute over land. The attackers were seen surrounding her and repeatedly kicking and punching her while she was on the road. The situation reportedly escalated as the men forcibly dragged the woman away, leaving the disturbing sequence captured on camera.

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Video Of Brutal Assault Goes Viral

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media platforms. The footage reportedly shows the woman being assaulted in full public view, with the attackers showing little restraint as they continued to beat her. The visuals have sparked anger and concern, with social media users questioning how such an assault could take place in a public area. The fact that the victim is a widow has also drawn attention to her vulnerability amid the alleged land dispute.

Land Dispute Behind Attack

The assault is reportedly linked to an ongoing land dispute in the village. However, further details about the individuals involved and the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear. The incident has once again brought attention to cases of violence linked to property disputes in Uttar Pradesh. Further details regarding police action, the woman’s condition and whether any arrests have been made were not available.
Also Read: Chhattisgarh Man Kidnaps 4-Year-Old Nephew, Gives Him Alcohol Before Killing Him And Removing Kidney, Lung And Eye; What Was His Motive?

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Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage
Tags: goons beat widowhome-hero-pos-6Jaunpur land disputeKerakat JaunpurKusarna Mahadeva villageUP crime newsUP viral videowidow assaulted in UPwidow brutally beatenwoman attacked in broad daylightwoman dragged on road

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Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

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Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

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Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage
Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage
Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage
Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage
Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

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