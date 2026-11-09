Watch Video: Widow Brutally Beaten, Kicked And Dragged On Road By Goons In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute In UP’s Jaunpur, Sparks Outrage

A shocking incident has emerged from Uttar Pradesh’s Jaunpur district, where a widow was allegedly brutally assaulted by a group of men over a land dispute. The woman was reportedly kicked and punched in the middle of a road before the attackers forcibly dragged her away. A video capturing the disturbing incident has surfaced on social media and is now going viral, triggering outrage among viewers.

Widow Assaulted In Broad Daylight Over Land Dispute

The incident reportedly took place in Kusarna Mahadeva village, under the Kerakat area of Jaunpur district. According to the details emerging from the incident, a group of men allegedly attacked the woman following a dispute over land. The attackers were seen surrounding her and repeatedly kicking and punching her while she was on the road. The situation reportedly escalated as the men forcibly dragged the woman away, leaving the disturbing sequence captured on camera.

जौनपुर : जमीन विवाद में विधवा महिला को दबंगों ने जमकर पीटा। दबंगों ने सरेराह लात-घूंसों से महिला को पीटा और जबरन घसीटा। विधवा महिला को पीटने का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल। केराकत के कुसरना महादेवा गांव का मामला। https://t.co/ipSoXQGjEk — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) November 9, 2026

Video Of Brutal Assault Goes Viral

A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media platforms. The footage reportedly shows the woman being assaulted in full public view, with the attackers showing little restraint as they continued to beat her. The visuals have sparked anger and concern, with social media users questioning how such an assault could take place in a public area. The fact that the victim is a widow has also drawn attention to her vulnerability amid the alleged land dispute.

Land Dispute Behind Attack

The assault is reportedly linked to an ongoing land dispute in the village. However, further details about the individuals involved and the circumstances leading to the confrontation remain unclear. The incident has once again brought attention to cases of violence linked to property disputes in Uttar Pradesh. Further details regarding police action, the woman’s condition and whether any arrests have been made were not available.

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