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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

A viral video from Indore shows a woman confronting her husband and another woman before Karwa Chauth. The dispute reportedly turned physical, drawing a crowd outside Shalimar Township.

Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts. (Image Credit: @KhushiPatel5248/X)
Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts. (Image Credit: @KhushiPatel5248/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Thu 2026-10-29 08:09 IST

A viral video from Indore shows a woman allegedly confronting her husband and another woman outside Shalimar Township, a day before Karwa Chauth. The argument turned physical, and a crowd gathered around them.

An Errand That Ended In A Confrontation

It was meant to be a simple trip to the market. According to the account of the incident, a woman in Indore had stepped out to buy some things ahead of Karwa Chauth, the festival in which married women fast for their husbands’ long lives.

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Midway, near Shalimar Township, she allegedly spotted her husband with another woman.

The Questions And The Excuses

The wife is said to have gone up to her husband to confirm what she saw and asked who the woman was. According to the account, he began making excuses.

The other woman then allegedly tried to slip away. That is when the wife caught hold of her and asked who she was and how long she had been with her husband.

The Fight In The Open

The woman reportedly refused to say anything. The account says the wife then lost her temper and hit her in the middle of the market, in front of the public, pulling her by the hair.

The husband, according to the account, kept pleading with his wife to let the woman go and promised to explain everything at home. The wife is said to have paid no attention.

What Onlookers Said

A crowd had gathered by then. According to the account, some people in it were heard saying the woman deserved such treatment if she knew the man was married and still stayed in touch with him. These remarks are what bystanders said, and they do not change the fact that the incident, as described, involved one woman beating another.

The Video

The incident was recorded on mobile phones, and the video is spreading fast on social media. It is not clear who filmed it or first posted it.

What Is Still Unknown

Much of the story comes from a narration of the video and not from verified reports. The identities of the three people, the real relationship between them, and the claim that the woman had been living with the husband are all unconfirmed. There is no official statement, and it is not known whether police were called or whether the injured woman has filed a complaint.

What Happens Next

The next move may depend on whether the woman who was beaten decides to complain. A physical assault in public can lead to a police case regardless of the reason behind it. On the other side, the families may try to settle matters privately. Until someone comes forward, the video will probably keep circulating, along with debate over what the crowd’s reaction says about how such disputes are treated.

Also Read: Nagpur MLC Election Results 2026: Congress Scores Key Win In Fadnavis’ Stronghold, BJP Faces Setback In RSS Home Turf

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Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts
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Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

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Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

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Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts
Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts
Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts
Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts
Watch Video: Wife Catches Husband With Another Woman Before Karwa Chauth In Indore, High-Voltage Drama Erupts

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