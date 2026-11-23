One case where a supposed extramarital affair caused two ladies to engage in a public scuffle occurred at Atraila market in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. These two ladies engaged in an angry exchange and then abused each other and fought while people were shopping around them. Even after being separated several times, the fight went on for some time. Video footage of this incident that took place in Madhya Pradesh became viral on social media.

The fight allegedly started when the first woman was suspecting the other woman of having an affair with her husband. As a result, the quarrel developed to the point where the event became public on the street, attracting the attention of people from the market.

ये सामान्य लड़ाई नहीं है…… एक्स्ट्रा मैरिटल अफ़ेयर अब गाँवों में भी पहुँच रहा है पत्नी और प्रेमिका आपस में लड़ गई हैं, पति से अफेयर के शक में दो महिलाओं में जमकर मारपीट। किसी पक्ष से कोई शिकायत नहीं मामला MP के रीवा का https://t.co/mAGuSwKs1a — Shubham Shukla (@Shubhamshuklamp) November 22, 2026

How the fight in Madhya Pradesh market started

As reported by locals, the first woman suspected that the other had an affair with her husband. As a result, a quarrel developed between the two, which escalated to verbal insults and finally ended up in a physical fight.

The women went on to fight each other despite attempts by people around them to intervene. Many people attempted to separate the two, but to no avail.

Madhya Pradesh viral video sparks discussion in Rewa

The dispute was finally resolved after some time. At the same time, the whole process was video-taped using a cell phone.

The event in Madhya Pradesh is being discussed in the area known as Atraila. Nevertheless, the affair in question and the cause of the conflict remain unconfirmed. There is no evidence that an official complaint was lodged or that any action has been taken regarding the fight.

What is known about the Madhya Pradesh incident

The viral footage shows the public altercation, while the alleged relationship remains the reported reason behind the dispute. No official statement or further details about the women have been provided.

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