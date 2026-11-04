Watch Video: Wife Slaps Husband In Public, ‘Leave My Hand’ As Couple Fight In Rickshaw While Another Man Tries To Get In

A woman has been caught in the act of slapping her husband in a heated argument in the middle of the street in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh. This viral video on social media captures the burka-clad woman screaming at her husband while he is making repeated attempts to calm her down. The case of a marital dispute in public in Uttar Pradesh has been brought to light through the video although the cause of the altercation has not yet been confirmed.

What this video from Uttar Pradesh shows

The woman can be heard shouting, “Won’t you let go? Leave my hand… leave it!” before she slaps her husband. Even after the assault and the public humiliation, the man appears to remain calm and makes repeated efforts to calm her down.

In a long attempt to defuse the situation, he eventually succeeds in taking her to their house in an electric rickshaw known as e-rickshaw. The argument thus ends. The local press has posted the video online without any confirmation from law enforcement agencies regarding the cause of the fight in Uttar Pradesh.

“नहीं छोड़ेगा तूं.. मेरा हाथ छोड़.. छोड़..और जड़ दिया थप्पड़” वीडियो मुरादाबाद का है. जहां बीच सड़क पर बेगम सहाबी ने हाईवोल्टेज ड्रामा कर दिया. बेचारा शौहर बेगम को समझाता रहा लेकिन बुर्कानशीं बेगम ने एक न सुनी. उल्टा बेचारे शौहर को थप्पड़ जड़ दिया. बामुश्किल शौहर ई-रिक्शा में बैठाकर घर ले गया. — Raju Sharma journalist (@RajuSharmajour1) November 3, 2026

Similar public disputes reported in Uttar Pradesh

Furthermore, the video has also revived debate regarding domestic quarrels crossing over into public places. Such episodes have been posted on social media platforms over the last few months. In several confirmed instances within Uttar Pradesh and even other states, domestic disputes, monetary pressures and involvement of families have caused public disruption, sometimes necessitating intervention by the police or counselling.

Smartphones give an additional dimension to Uttar Pradesh disputes

It must be noted that sociologists and legal experts suggest that public quarrels are nothing new. Nevertheless, the smartphone technology has provided individuals with the ability to capture such episodes and then upload them on social media sites.

People experiencing domestic troubles in Uttar Pradesh are advised to avail counselling services or visit family dispute resolution centres instead of indulging in public disturbances.

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