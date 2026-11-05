Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

A family dispute involving a senior IPS officer in Bihar has turned into a major controversy after his wife staged a protest outside his official residence, demanding access to their six-year-old daughter and a chance to reunite with her husband. The controversy has also triggered an administrative reshuffle, with Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh reportedly removed from his post and summoned to the police headquarters in Patna. The incident has sparked discussions within the Bihar Police department, bringing the officer’s personal life into the public spotlight.

IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh Removed as Khagaria SP

Amid the escalating family dispute and allegations made by his wife, Pooja Singh, the Bihar administration has reportedly removed Bhanu Pratap Singh from the position of Khagaria SP. He has been summoned to the police headquarters in Patna. Shailendra Singh has been appointed as the new SP of Khagaria. The administrative decision has drawn attention because of its timing amid the ongoing controversy.

🚨 बिहार: पत्नी से विवाद के बीच IPS भानू प्रताप सिंह पर गिरी तबादले की गाज! ➡️ खगड़िया के SP पद से हटाए गए IPS भानू प्रताप सिंह। ➡️ उन्हें पुलिस मुख्यालय, पटना बुलाया गया है। ➡️ पत्नी द्वारा लगाए गए गंभीर आरोपों और धरने के बीच यह प्रशासनिक बदलाव हुआ है। ➡️ शैलेन्द्र सिंह को खगड़िया का नया SP बनाया गया है। पत्नी के आरोपों के बीच हुए इस प्रशासनिक फेरबदल को लेकर बिहार पुलिस महकमे में चर्चा तेज है। #Bihar #Khagaria #IPS #BiharPolice #TransferPosting — NCR पत्रिका (@ncrpatrika) November 4, 2026

Wife Pooja Singh Stages Protest Outside SP Residence

The dispute intensified after Pooja Singh staged a sit-in outside the SP’s official residence in Khagaria. This was reportedly her second protest within three days. Her primary demands include permission to meet her six-year-old daughter and the opportunity to live with her husband again. During the protest, she questioned under which law she was being prevented from meeting her child.

Pooja Singh Wants to Save Her Marriage

Pooja Singh has reportedly made it clear that she does not want a divorce. Instead, she wants to rebuild her family and resume her married life with Bhanu Pratap Singh. She has sought intervention to resolve the dispute and restore her relationship with her husband and daughter.

Administrative Talks Fail to Resolve Family Rift

Several rounds of discussions and interventions at the administrative level have reportedly taken place, but the dispute remains unresolved. The controversy has raised questions about the intersection of personal disputes and public office, particularly when the individuals involved hold senior positions in the police administration. Meanwhile, attention remains focused on the couple and the next steps in resolving the family dispute.

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