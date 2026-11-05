LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Pooja staged a protest outside his official residence, demanding to meet their six-year-old daughter and reunite with her husband.

Bihar IPS officer Bhanu Pratap Singh has reportedly been removed from his post as Khagaria SP amid an escalating family dispute with his wife, Pooja Singh. (Source:Screengrab)
Bihar IPS officer Bhanu Pratap Singh has reportedly been removed from his post as Khagaria SP amid an escalating family dispute with his wife, Pooja Singh. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Thu 2026-11-05 16:14 IST

A family dispute involving a senior IPS officer in Bihar has turned into a major controversy after his wife staged a protest outside his official residence, demanding access to their six-year-old daughter and a chance to reunite with her husband. The controversy has also triggered an administrative reshuffle, with Khagaria Superintendent of Police (SP) Bhanu Pratap Singh reportedly removed from his post and summoned to the police headquarters in Patna. The incident has sparked discussions within the Bihar Police department, bringing the officer’s personal life into the public spotlight.

IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh Removed as Khagaria SP

Amid the escalating family dispute and allegations made by his wife, Pooja Singh, the Bihar administration has reportedly removed Bhanu Pratap Singh from the position of Khagaria SP. He has been summoned to the police headquarters in Patna. Shailendra Singh has been appointed as the new SP of Khagaria. The administrative decision has drawn attention because of its timing amid the ongoing controversy.

You Might Be Interested In

Wife Pooja Singh Stages Protest Outside SP Residence

The dispute intensified after Pooja Singh staged a sit-in outside the SP’s official residence in Khagaria. This was reportedly her second protest within three days. Her primary demands include permission to meet her six-year-old daughter and the opportunity to live with her husband again. During the protest, she questioned under which law she was being prevented from meeting her child.

Pooja Singh Wants to Save Her Marriage

Pooja Singh has reportedly made it clear that she does not want a divorce. Instead, she wants to rebuild her family and resume her married life with Bhanu Pratap Singh. She has sought intervention to resolve the dispute and restore her relationship with her husband and daughter.

Administrative Talks Fail to Resolve Family Rift

Several rounds of discussions and interventions at the administrative level have reportedly taken place, but the dispute remains unresolved. The controversy has raised questions about the intersection of personal disputes and public office, particularly when the individuals involved hold senior positions in the police administration. Meanwhile, attention remains focused on the couple and the next steps in resolving the family dispute.
Also Read: Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?
Tags: Bhanu Pratap Singh newsBhanu Pratap Singh wifeBihar IPS officerBihar Police newshome-hero-pos-2IPS Bhanu Pratap SinghIPS officer wife protestKhagaria newsKhagaria SPKhagaria SP transferPooja Singh protestShailendra Singh

RELATED News

Caught On Camera: Murder Accused Sits On Bolero Bonnet And Smokes After 14 Months in Jail; Welcomed With Garlands And Bike Rally In Satna

Caught on CCTV: 8-Yr-Old Boy On Cycle Hit By Speeding Motorcycle, Dragged Several Metres In Chandrapur- What Happened Next?

WATCH: Mathura Shocker! Men Drive Off With Mother And Daughter On Car Bonnet, Attempt-To-Murder Charge Added After Viral Video

Watch Video: 16 Quintals of Adulterated Khoya Worth Rs 3.20 Lakh Seized in UP’s Hapur, Made Using SMP, Destroyed by JCB – Here’s Why?

Goa Birch Nightclub Fire: Bombay High Court Orders Rs 20 Lakh Extra For Each Of 25 Victims, Club Owners Told To Pay In 3 Instalments

LATEST NEWS

Cristiano Ronaldo Retires From International Football After 23 Years: What Will His Departure Mean For Portugal?

Captain Polyplast Limited Reports Robust Q2 & H1 FY27 Growth, with Total Income Rising 32.89% & 25.14%, Respectively

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Before Or After Bleach?’ Saif Ali Khan’s Savage Reply To Karan Johar’s ‘Colour Of Your An**’ Question Leaves Kareena Baffled

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Are All Agniveers To Be Absorbed After Six Years? Here’s What Indian Army Responded

LG Fridge Diwali Offers 2026: Which Model Suits a Large or Joint Family?

Sugee to Host Grand Diwali Pahaat Musical Celebration on November 8, 2026, at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park

Indiabulls Q2 FY27 Net Profit Surges 101% to Rs 151 Crore; Revenue Jumps 40% to Rs 332 Crore

Manish Kashyap To Marry Anushka Sharma? Who Is The Woman Behind His Viral ‘Humsafar’ Post? SEE PHOTOS

Not Rohit Sharma, But Suryakumar Yadav to Lead Mumbai in THIS Tournament – Report

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?
Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?
Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?
Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?
Watch Video: Wife’s Protest Costs SP His Position; Who Is IPS Bhanu Pratap Singh? His Love Story and Family Rift Behind the Controversy?

QUICK LINKS