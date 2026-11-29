A shocking incident was reported from the Kachnambal area of Kangan in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, where a wild black bear fell into a water tank while apparently searching for food, triggering panic among locals and prompting an emergency rescue operation by the Wildlife Department. According to reports, the bear was spotted alive inside the water tank, struggling to stay afloat and desperately attempting to escape. After noticing the animal trapped in the tank, local residents immediately alerted the concerned authorities and rushed to the spot. The incident drew attention from nearby residents, who expressed concern over the animal’s safety and urged officials to rescue it at the earliest.

Wildlife Department Launches Rescue Operation

Following the alert, personnel from the Wildlife Department reached the location and initiated an operation to rescue the trapped animal. According to reports, the black bear was tranquilised before being retrieved from the water tank. The rescue operation was carried out after the animal was found struggling in the water, with officials making efforts to bring it out safely. The presence of the wild animal in a water tank also raised concerns among locals, particularly over the risks posed to wildlife as animals venture into residential areas in search of food.

Bear’s Death Raises Questions

However, the incident took a tragic turn when reports of the bear’s death emerged hours after the rescue operation. The news triggered concern and disappointment among local residents, who had initially hoped that the animal would survive after being rescued from the tank. The circumstances surrounding the bear’s death remain unclear, and questions have been raised about what happened following the rescue operation. The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of human-wildlife interaction in Kashmir, where wild animals sometimes enter inhabited areas in search of food and shelter. Further details regarding the cause of the bear’s death and the circumstances of the rescue are awaited.

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