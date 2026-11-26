Senior Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Azam Khan opened up about his difficult years in prison. While talking about those days, he revealed how spending five-and-a-half years in a “dark cell” affected his physical and mental health. He spoke about his feelings in the presence of SP chief Akhilesh Yadav, and Khan also recalled the hardships faced by his wife and son during this period.

This came at a time when he was addressing the gathering. He also expressed his confidence in Akhilesh Yadav’s political future and predicted that he would become the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh again.

Khan further spoke about his nearly 50-year association with the Samajwadi Party and its founder, Mulayam Singh Yadav. He also took an indirect dig at AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi over his political approach in Uttar Pradesh.

Azam Khan Opens Up About 5.5 Years in Prison

Khan began his speech by asking the audience to forgive him if he made any mistakes while speaking. He said his long stay in prison had affected his ability to speak and his overall well-being.

“Forgive me if I make any mistake (while speaking) because I have spent 5.5 years in a dark cell. This has affected my body, heart and mind,” he said.on, my son, wife and I would have died. The phase of strictness, hatred and disgust we faced should have killed us but I proved to be tough,” he said.

He also recalled the difficulties faced by his family during his imprisonment. Referring to his wife and son, Khan claimed that the treatment they faced was so harsh that an ordinary person might not have survived it.

“Had I been a regular persn emotional remark about his future, suggesting that he still wanted to achieve something meaningful despite the hardships.

“It feels that I would certainly die, but only after doing something,” Khan added.

आजम खान जेल में अपने बेटे से कहते थे – द‍िल चाहता है 6 महीने के ल‍िए अख‍िलेश जी भी जेल आ जाएं। ताक‍ि उन्‍हें मालूम हो क‍ि द‍िन और रात कैसे गुजरते हैं। https://t.co/Ic5bplk6qk — Ajit Singh Rathi (@AjitSinghRathi) November 26, 2026

Azam Khan Remembers 50-Year Journey With Mulayam Singh Yadav

Khan also highlighted his long political association with the Samajwadi Party. He described himself as someone who had remained committed to one political platform and one political family for almost five decades. Recalling his association with party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav, whom supporters respectfully call Netaji, Khan said he had travelled a long political journey with him.

“As one of the few fools who have stood firmly on one road, one destination, I have travelled a distance of almost 50 years with one family and one person – Netaji,” he said.

He also spoke about the hardships he had faced in his political and legal battles. Despite everything, Khan said he had managed to remain strong.

“If anyone else were in my position, he would have been dead. I have been oppressed. I am tough,” he stated.

‘Akhilesh Yadav Will Become Chief Minister Again’: Khan

With Akhilesh Yadav present on the stage, Khan expressed strong confidence in the SP chief’s political future. He predicted that Akhilesh would return as Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and could achieve even bigger political positions.

“He will be Chief Minister again and again, and perhaps even much more. He won’t be just here; he will go much further,” Khan said.

His remarks come as the Samajwadi Party prepares for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. The party is working to strengthen its political position and expand its support base ahead of the crucial contest.

Azam Khan Takes Indirect Dig at Asaduddin Owaisi

Khan also appeared to target AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi without directly mentioning his name. Criticising certain political leaders, Khan suggested that their main objective was not to form governments but to prevent other parties from coming to power.

“There is no huge target before him. There is just a small target – how to not let governments form. He cannot be the kingmaker, but he can spoil others’ play. This is a petty and shameful goal,” Khan said.

His comments appeared to question the political strategy of leaders seeking to influence electoral outcomes without having a realistic chance of forming a government. The remarks come ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, when the Samajwadi Party and other political players are expected to intensify their efforts to strengthen their position in the state.