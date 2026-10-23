Watch Video: Woman Beaten, Kicked And Punched By 4-5 Female Bouncers During Jalpari Show In UP’s Khurja

A young woman was allegedly beaten by four to five female bouncers during a Jalpari (mermaid) show at the Ramlila Maidan in Khurja, Bulandshahr district, Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday night, October 22, at around 10 pm. A video of the assault has gone viral on social media and drawn strong public criticism. Police reached the spot, took the injured woman to Jatia Hospital and admitted her. The matter falls under the Khurja Nagar Kotwali area, and police have begun an investigation.

A Show That Ended In Chaos

The Jalpari show was being held at the historic Ramlila Maidan, and crowds had gathered for the evening’s entertainment. Around 10 pm, an argument or confrontation is said to have broken out between the woman and the show’s female bouncers. What triggered it is not known.

What The Video Shows

In the clip, several women bouncers are seen grabbing the young woman by her hair. They kick and punch her, and the attack continues for some time. The footage has been shared widely across social media platforms.

#बुलंदशहर – खुर्जा रामलीला मैदान में चल रहा जलपरी शो के दौरान 4-5 महिला बाउंसरों द्वारा की गई एक युवती के साथ मारपीट कर दी। वायरल वीडियो में महिला बाउंसर युवती के बाल पकड़कर लात-घूंसों से मारपीट करती नजर आ रही हैं। मारपीट की सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने घायल युवती को जटिया अस्पताल में कराया भर्ती। मारपीट की वजह फिलहाल स्पष्ट नहीं, पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी। थाना खुर्जा नगर कोतवाली क्षेत्र के रामलीला मैदान में चल रहे जलपरी शो का मामला। @Uppolice @UPPViralCheck @bulandshahrpol — Prashant Kumar Journalist (@prashan02367402) October 23, 2026

Police Step In

Police were informed and arrived at the Ramlila Maidan. They rescued the woman, who was injured, and took her to Jatia Hospital, where she was admitted for treatment. Local authorities have said they are aware of the incident and are looking into it.

Public Outcry

Many social media users have questioned why bouncers hired to manage crowds were allowed to assault a woman in public. Others have asked whether the organisers had permission to run the event and what rules the security staff were following.

What Is Not Yet Known

The cause of the fight remains unclear. The woman’s identity, her age and the extent of her injuries have not been shared. It is also not known whether she or her family has filed a complaint, whether an FIR has been registered, or whether any bouncer has been detained. The names of the show’s organisers and the security agency have not been disclosed.

The Road Ahead

Police are expected to examine the video, record the woman’s statement once she is fit to give one, and question the bouncers and organisers. If a complaint is filed, those seen in the footage could face a case. What the investigation finds about the cause of the fight will decide whether this ends as a dispute at a fairground or a criminal case against the show’s security staff.

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