A 55-hour protest, a suicide attempt inside a police station and allegations of police inaction have triggered a major controversy in Dehradun’s Kalsi area, where police registered an FIR against seven people in a six-year relationship and alleged sexual exploitation case. The case was registered nearly 15 days after a young woman from the Jaunsar-Bawar region first approached the police, accusing Anand Singh Chauhan of maintaining a physical relationship with her on the promise of marriage before refusing to marry her. However, the victim and protesters continued their sit-in even after the FIR, alleging that police had excluded two names from the complaint and invoked weaker legal provisions.

Dehradun woman alleges six years of relationship under marriage promise

Reports say that, according to her complaint, the woman visited Anand’s residence in Dumet on November 4 to discuss their marriage. Anand’s family is involved in the hotel business. She alleged that she was mistreated by his family during the visit.

On November 6, she submitted a written complaint at Kalsi Police Station and approached the Uttarakhand State Commission for Women in Dehradun. With no action, she wrote to Uttarakhand DGP on November 12, copying Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Governor.

She also accused Anand’s father, Khajan Singh Chauhan, and uncle, Ramesh Singh Chauhan, of pressuring her to accept a financial settlement. She alleged that Ramesh boasted of his wealth and political influence and threatened to have her killed. Reports also claimed that Anand was close to Chakrata Congress MLA Pritam Singh, a connection protesters cited while questioning the initial police inaction.

Dehradun police station protest continues after suicide attempt

As per reports, on November 17, around 11 am, the woman, accompanied by family members and local residents, began an indefinite sit-in inside Kalsi Police Station. The following day, she climbed onto a table demanding an FIR and allegedly brought a gallon of petrol, attempting to pour it over herself. Police personnel intervened and restrained her. Local reports also mentioned a second suicide attempt by hanging inside the station office, which was stopped by officers.

The protest continued for nearly 55 hours, with Uttarakhand Berojgar Sangh convenor Bobby Panwar joining on Thursday morning. Police eventually registered the FIR on November 19-20 under allegations of sexual exploitation on the false promise of marriage, abduction and criminal intimidation.

Dehradun FIR names seven accused, two allegedly excluded

Reportedly, under Station House Officer Vivek Rathi, Kalsi Police booked seven people: Anand Singh Chauhan, Ajan Singh Chauhan, Jeet Singh Chauhan, Ramesh Singh Chauhan, Ashish Sharma, Ajit Rana and Puran Sharma. The victim had named nine people in her written complaint. She alleged that Sushila and another person were left out of the FIR.

Police said teams were conducting raids to arrest the accused. Earlier, the local station in-charge had maintained that formal action could not be taken without the necessary grounds.

Dehradun protesters demand stronger charges and impartial probe

According to reports, even after the FIR, the woman and her supporters refused to end their protest, alleging that police had invoked diluted legal sections to protect the accused. Panwar also questioned the sections applied and demanded that all names be included.

The woman further accused police personnel of forcibly picking her up, mistreating her and dropping her off partway the following day. She demanded preservation of the station’s CCTV footage, duty registers, General Diary (GD) and entry-exit records to examine the conduct of officers on duty.

Rejecting any financial settlement, she said she wanted justice and security for herself and her family, not monetary compensation. She also demanded that the investigation be handed over to an impartial senior officer or a woman police officer. The overnight protest continued as the victim sought the remaining names to be included and stronger charges in the Dehradun case.

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