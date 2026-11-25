A 30-year-old woman was rescued by the fire brigade after getting trapped on the balcony of her flat in Gujarat’s Surat, when its sliding window suddenly locked from the inside. With the flat’s main door also shut and no other family member present, Kajalben Lathia had no way to return indoors. A local youth alerted the fire control room, following which a rescue team from the Surat Municipal Corporation’s Fire and Emergency Services reached the apartment, broke open the main door and safely brought her out. A video of the rescue operation has surfaced, drawing praise for the fire department’s timely response.

Gujarat balcony rescue: Sliding window leaves woman trapped

As per reports, the incident took place at an apartment on Dukhiyana Darbar Road in the Mota Varachha area of Surat. Kajalben, who lives in the apartment, had stepped onto the balcony for some work when the sliding window suddenly got locked.

She had no one else in the house who could come inside and open it for her. The main gate was also closed; this left her trapped on the balcony and unable to enter her apartment. She needed some help from the youth present nearby.

Gujarat fire department attends call following alert from local youth to control room

Reports say that once she realized that she was stuck in her apartment, the youth made an alert to the fire control room. Sub-Officer Siddhant Gadhvi along with his team soon came to the scene.

On reaching the spot, the personnel assessed the situation and worked out a way to enter the flat. Since the balcony was at a height, they decided against breaking its glass to reach the woman.

Gujarat rescue operation: Firefighters break main door to save Kajalben

Instead, the team broke open the flat’s main door and entered the apartment. Once inside, the firefighters opened the locked sliding window from the other side and safely brought Kajalben back indoors.

According to reports, the prompt action made sure that the woman was saved unharmed. Her family members and other occupants of the building were relieved after the rescue operation.

A video showing the rescue has since surfaced, with the Gujarat fire department receiving praise for its quick response, presence of mind and successful handling of the situation.

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