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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

A woman allegedly grabbed an elderly man’s beard during an argument linked to a husband-wife dispute.

SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed that a case had been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. (Source:Screengrab)
SSP Dinesh Kumar Singh confirmed that a case had been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Fri 2026-10-09 19:47 IST

A dispute between a husband and wife took an unexpected turn outside a police mediation centre in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, triggering a commotion after a woman allegedly grabbed an elderly man by his beard during a heated argument. Police personnel present at the spot tried to persuade the woman to let go, but the situation continued to draw attention from bystanders. The incident reportedly occurred when both parties arrived at the police office to resolve an ongoing marital dispute. The confrontation escalated in front of those present, prompting police intervention.

Argument Escalates Outside Mediation Centre

According to reports, the husband and wife had reached the mediation centre to address their dispute. The husband’s sister and the wife’s father were also present outside the centre. During the discussion, an argument reportedly broke out between the two sides over an issue related to the dispute. The exchange soon became heated, and the woman allegedly grabbed the elderly man’s beard. Police officers at the scene attempted to intervene and convince the woman to release her grip. However, the incident caused a commotion, with people gathered nearby expressing displeasure over the woman’s alleged behaviour. The confrontation unfolded outside the centre, where the parties had gathered in an effort to resolve their differences through mediation.

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Police Register Case, Further Action Underway

Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Dinesh Kumar Singh said a case had been registered at Kotwali Nagar police station under the relevant sections based on a complaint received in connection with the incident. The police are taking further legal action in the matter, the officer stated. The incident highlights how disputes brought before mediation authorities can sometimes escalate into public confrontations. Police mediation centres are intended to help parties resolve disagreements through discussion and intervention, reducing the need for prolonged legal battles. Further details about the complaint and the circumstances that led to the confrontation have not been disclosed in the information available so far.
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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?
Tags: Bulandshahr incidentBulandshahr viral videoFamily Disputehome-hero-pos-2Husband Wife DisputeKotwali Nagar policepolice mediation centreSSP Dinesh Kumar SinghUttar pradesh news

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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Muslim Man’s Beard, Police Struggle To Free Him From Her Grip During Mediation At Bulandshahr SSP Office- What Happened?

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