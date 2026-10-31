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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

A woman allegedly grabbed a constable by his collar during a land dispute clash in Kannauj, while her family accused police of demanding bribes.

Woman Grabs UP Cop By Collar During Kannauj Land Dispute Clash (Image: X)
Woman Grabs UP Cop By Collar During Kannauj Land Dispute Clash (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Sat 2026-10-31 09:08 IST

A woman allegedly grabbed a police constable by his collar and manhandled him during a confrontation in Uttar Pradesh’s Kannauj district after officers arrived to take an accused person into custody in a family land dispute. The incident took place on October 27, 2026, in Nunari village under the Tirwa Kotwali police station limits. A video of the clash, recorded by several villagers, has gone viral on social media, showing the woman in a yellow sari pulling the constable while her associates allegedly tried to free the accused from police custody.

Woman grabs constable by collar in Uttar Pradesh village

The confrontation followed a long-running property dispute between a villager named Mithlesh and his uncle. On October 27, the dispute escalated into a clash between the two family groups, prompting police to intervene. Officers initiated preventive legal action against both sides under provisions related to breach of peace, also known as Shantibhang.

Police personnel later returned to the village to apprehend an individual involved in the land dispute. However, when officers attempted to take him towards their vehicle, some family members and associates resisted. A woman allegedly caught a male constable by his uniform collar and began pulling and manhandling him while shouting.

Uttar Pradesh family alleges police demanded bribes

Amid the viral confrontation, the family involved in the dispute also levelled corruption allegations against personnel at the local police outpost. They claimed that a constable had demanded and accepted Rs 2,800 in exchange for releasing a motorcycle previously seized by police.

The family further alleged that police personnel demanded Rs 20,000 to settle the land dispute in their favour. They submitted a written complaint to Kannauj Superintendent of Police (SP) Vinod Kumar, seeking an impartial inquiry into the allegations.

Kannauj police reject allegations, register FIR

Tirwa Kotwali In-charge Sanjay Shukla dismissed the allegations of bribery and mistreatment, calling them baseless. He claimed the family was making these accusations to divert attention from its own unlawful behaviour.

Meanwhile, Kannauj Police confirmed through their official media platforms that an FIR had been registered at Tirwa police station over the assault on public servants performing their duties. Legal proceedings against those involved are underway, while an institutional investigation into the incident remains active.

The Uttar Pradesh police are now facing allegations of corruption from the family even as they pursue action over the reported assault on the constable.

Also Read: Watch Video: ‘Rasta Bhatak Gayi Thi, Jhopadi Mein…’ Woman Missing from Zoo Found After 20 Days, But CCTV Footage Reveals  Surprising Twist    

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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop
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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

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Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop
Watch Video: Woman Grabs Police Man, Beats Him To Stop An Arrest Of Person; Viral Clip Shows Her Misbehaving With Cop

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