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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train

Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train

Two passengers jumped into the sea from separate trains crossing Tamil Nadu's Pamban railway bridge. One man died, while a woman was rescued with serious injuries.

Two Passengers Jump Into Sea From Trains On Pamban Bridge (Image: X)
Two Passengers Jump Into Sea From Trains On Pamban Bridge (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Mon 2026-11-16 09:09 IST

Two passengers jumped into the sea from separate trains while crossing the new Pamban railway bridge in Tamil Nadu over the weekend, leaving one dead and another seriously injured. A young man travelling from Rameswaram to Madurai jumped into the water on Saturday night and his body was recovered the next morning. In a separate incident on Sunday, a woman travelling on the Amritha Express from Kerala to Rameswaram also jumped into the sea but was rescued by railway police and taken to hospital.

Tamil Nadu Pamban bridge: Man jumps from train, body found ashore

As per reports, the first incident occurred when a passenger train travelling from Rameswaram to Madurai was crossing the Pamban Sea Bridge on Saturday night. The young man suddenly jumped into the sea, leaving fellow passengers shocked. Railway police immediately launched a search operation.

His body washed ashore near Mullimunai Island, close to Pamban, on Sunday. Marine Police recovered it and started an investigation to establish his identity and hometown.

Tamil Nadu train incident: Woman rescued after jumping into sea

On Sunday morning, a woman travelling on the Amritha Express from Palakkad in Kerala to Rameswaram jumped into the sea while the train was crossing the bridge. She suffered serious injuries.

Reports say that a team led by Railway Police Inspector Kathirvel rushed to the spot after receiving information. The police rescued the woman, gave her water and first aid, and shifted her to the District Government Medical College Hospital, where she is undergoing treatment.

Her identity, hometown and reasons for jumping remain unknown. Police said she was unconscious when rescued and further inquiries would be conducted once her condition stabilises. The identity of the man who died in the earlier incident is also yet to be confirmed.

Tamil Nadu Pamban railway bridge raises passenger safety concerns

Rameswaram is a popular tourist destination that attracts thousands of visitors every day. Passengers travelling by train to the island town have to cross the new railway bridge built over the Pamban Sea.

There have also been occasional incidents of passengers attempting risky stunts while taking selfies or recording videos from trains crossing the bridge. Some have accidentally fallen into the sea and been rescued by fishermen. The two latest incidents have once again raised concerns over passenger safety on the route.

Also Read: Caught On Cam: Minor Girl Bleeds Heavily From Private Parts After Leaving Boys’ Flat; CCTV Shows Her Being Taken In Ambulance, Clothes Dumped In Dustbin    

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Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train
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Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train

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Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train
Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train
Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train
Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train
Watch Video: Woman Jumps From Moving Train Into Sea At Pamban Bridge, Horrifying Visuals; Man Also Dies After Jumping From Another Train

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