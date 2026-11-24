A driver of an e-rickshaw was spotted by the camera dragging a unconscious woman out of his rickshaw and dumping her in an isolated road of Dhamtari district in Chhattisgarh at around 6 AM. The shocking video of the incident which happened at Biofertilizer Plant Road, Mahimasagar ward has since become viral on the social media.

As per reports, the unidentified woman was left lying on the road without assistance. Local residents spotted her in the morning and alerted ward councillor and Municipal Corporation Leader of Opposition Deepak Sonkar, who immediately called the police and an ambulance to ensure she received medical help.

बेसुध महिला को सुनसान सड़क पर छोड़कर भागा ई-रिक्शा चालक छत्तीसगढ़ के धमतरी शहर स्थित महिमासागर वार्ड के जैविक खाद संयंत्र रोड पर एक ई-रिक्शा चालक का अमानवीय कृत्य सीसीटीवी कैमरे में कैद हुआ है। वायरल वीडियो में चालक सुबह करीब 6 बजे एक अज्ञात बेसुध महिला को ई-रिक्शा से खींचकर सुनसान सड़क पर छोड़ता और फरार होता नजर आ रहा है; स्थानीय लोगों की सूचना पर पार्षद एवं नगर निगम नेता प्रतिपक्ष दीपक सोनकर ने पुलिस व एंबुलेंस बुलाकर महिला को सहायता दिलाई, वहीं सीएसपी अभिषेक चतुर्वेदी के अनुसार सीसीटीवी फुटेज के आधार पर आरोपी चालक की पहचान और महिला की शिनाख्त की जा रही है। #DhamtariNews #CCTVViral #WomenSafety #CGNews #Chhattisgarh #ViralVideo [Dhamtari E Rickshaw Driver Dumps Unconscious Woman On Deserted Road CCTV Video Viral, Inhuman Act Caught On CCTV In Mahimasagar Ward Dhamtari E Rickshaw Driver Flees] — Bansal News Official (@BansalNews_) November 24, 2026

Chhattisgarh CCTV footage captures woman being abandoned

The footage shows the e-rickshaw driver arriving on the deserted stretch with the unconscious woman. He then pulls her out of the vehicle, leaves her on the road and drives away without making arrangements for her treatment or informing the authorities.

The incident in Chhattisgarh has triggered questions about the driver’s conduct, particularly because the woman appeared completely unconscious and unable to seek help herself.

Chhattisgarh councillor questions women’s safety

Reportedly, Deepak Sonkar termed the incident serious negligence and raised concerns over women’s safety. He questioned how an unconscious woman could be abandoned on a deserted road when the driver could have taken her to a hospital or informed the police.

Sonkar also pointed out the contradiction between government claims about women’s empowerment and safety and such incidents in Chhattisgarh.

Chhattisgarh police begin identifying driver and woman

CSP Abhishek Chaturvedi said police had received the CCTV footage and were working to identify the e-rickshaw driver. The woman’s identity is also being established using the footage.

Police are further investigating why the woman was left unconscious on the deserted road. The circumstances surrounding the incident in Chhattisgarh are yet to be established.

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