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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say

Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say

A viral video shows a woman breaking a coconut and lighting a diya inside a train. The clip has sparked questions about railway safety rules, smoking fines and whether the same rules apply to every passenger.

Woman performs puja inside moving train, breaks coconut and lights diya (Photo: X)
Woman performs puja inside moving train, breaks coconut and lights diya (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 23:43 IST

A video showing a woman performing puja inside a moving train has sparked debate on social media. In the clip, the woman is seen breaking a coconut and lighting a diya and incense sticks. The video has raised questions about railway safety rules and the penalties for lighting a fire inside a train.

A social media post discussing the incident also takes a dig at the rules. It questions why people face objections over smoking or offering namaz on trains, while asking what action could follow if someone lights a fire inside a coach. However, the video alone does not establish when or where the incident took place. The claims circulating online also need to be separated from the actual railway rules.

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Can Passengers Light a Diya or Incense Sticks on a Train?

Passenger safety is a major concern on trains, where hundreds of people may travel in a single coach. Lighting a diya or burning incense sticks can create a fire hazard, especially in a crowded space.

An open flame can set clothes, luggage or other nearby items on fire. Sparks from incense sticks can also pose a risk. Air movement inside a moving train may make the situation more dangerous. Religious practices are a personal matter, but passengers must ensure their activities do not put others at risk.

What Is the Fine for Carrying Dangerous Items on Trains?

Section 164 of the Railways Act, 1989, deals with carrying certain dangerous goods in violation of railway rules. A person found guilty under this provision can face imprisonment of up to three years, a fine of up to Rs 1,000, or both.

However, this provision concerns the unlawful carriage of dangerous goods. It does not automatically mean that every incident involving a lit diya inside a train will attract the same punishment. The circumstances and applicable legal provisions matter. Passengers should also avoid carrying prohibited flammable materials, such as petrol, kerosene and other dangerous items.

What Is the Fine for Carrying Dangerous Items on Trains?

Section 164 of the Railways Act, 1989, is about carrying certain dangerous goods in violation of railway regulations. If found guilty of such an offence, one may be jailed for three years, fined with a sum of money not more than Rs 1,000 or both.

This section, however, only covers the unauthorised carriage of dangerous goods. It certainly does not mean that all cases of carrying a burning diya on board a train will result in the same punishment. This depends on the situation and relevant laws. Passengers must avoid carrying any forbidden flammable substances, including petrol and kerosene.

How Much Is the Fine for Smoking on a Train?

Smoking is also covered under railway legislation. Section 167 of the Railways Act covers smoking in cases where it is not allowed. The penalty varies according to the prevailing laws and rules. A fine up to Rs 2,000 has been seen from the new regulations discussed in the context of the rules. Travellers are encouraged to refer to the prevailing official rules before considering any penalties.

Do Railway Rules Apply Equally to All Passengers?

The regulations regarding the safety of railways apply to all travellers using the rail service. Religious practices are no reason for one not to obey safety rules. In whatever practice an individual is engaged in, the concerned authorities should evaluate the situation in relation to the rule. The question is whether the practice contravenes railway rules.

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Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say
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Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say
Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say
Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say
Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say
Watch Video: Woman Lights Diya and Breaks Coconut Inside Train, But Is It Allowed? What Indian Railway Rules Actually Say

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