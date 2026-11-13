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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

A Mumbai woman lost her arm after being pushed off a local train by a man she confronted over sexual harassment. CCTV captures the accused fleeing.

Mumbai Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Moving Train (Image: X)
Mumbai Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Moving Train (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Fri 2026-11-13 07:47 IST

A 53-year-old man accused of throwing a woman passenger off a moving local train in Mumbai after she confronted him over repeated sexual harassment was caught on CCTV walking away from the platform, apparently without concern for the injured woman. The survivor lost her arm in the incident and also suffered a serious head injury that required 16 stitches. The accused, identified as Jitendra Hirmukhe, was arrested later. The woman has now demanded strict punishment, saying the attack has left her unable to carry out even the household responsibilities she once managed on her own.

CCTV captures accused walking away casually after Mumbai train attack

CCTV footage from the railway platform shows Hirmukhe, wearing a red shirt, moving quickly through the crowd shortly after the incident. He briefly interacts with another passenger before taking a left turn and disappearing from the camera’s view.

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Reportedly, he later reappears in the footage and walks along the entire length of the platform. Towards the end, he appears nervous and is seen briefly holding his forehead before leaving. The footage captures his movements after the attack, while the woman was left seriously injured. Amid the commotion, he fled the scene before being arrested.

Woman confronts accused over repeated harassment on Mumbai local

As per reports, the survivor had boarded a local train at Borivali for Virar. According to her complaint, the accused repeatedly touched her inappropriately during the journey. She said she was on her way to Naigaon when the harassment continued as the train approached the station.

As per NDTV, she recalled confronting the man but said he continued molesting her even after she got off the train. “I was on my way to Naigaon. I had boarded the train at Borivali. As we were approaching Naigaon station, a man – the one who was touching me inappropriately – began to molest me. I confronted him. Even after I got off the train, he continued to touch me inappropriately. I asked him, ‘Don’t you have a mother or sister at home?’ Yet, he persisted in molesting me,” she said.

Slipper argument turns violent at Mumbai railway station

Appalled by his behaviour, the woman threw her slipper at Hirmukhe. According to the complaint, he retaliated by abusing her and throwing his own slipper at her. The confrontation continued until the woman was allegedly pushed off the train near Naigaon station, according to reports. 

She fell into the gap between two coaches. Before she could climb back onto the platform, the train began moving, leaving her seriously injured. A police officer and fellow passengers eventually pulled her onto the platform.

As per NDTV while recalling the attack, she said, “I swore at him. He swore back, and when I tried to drive him away by hitting him with my slipper, he struck me with his own slipper. Then, he pushed me off the train.”

Survivor demands justice as Mumbai family raises police case concerns 

The woman underwent treatment, during which doctors had to amputate her injured hand. She also received 16 stitches for her head injury. Describing how the attack has changed her life, she said, “I want justice. My entire life has been ruined. I was the one who took care of everything – my entire household, everything. I cannot do anything with just one arm. I have 16 stitches on my head. I want justice. Please pray for my recovery. And he must be punished.”

Meanwhile, her family has raised concerns over the police investigation, alleging that the section dealing with attempted murder was not included in the case. The family approached Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leaders and sought their intervention in the matter.

Also Read: BMC Worker Shot Dead, Stabbed In Broad Daylight In Mumbai, Brother Was Killed At Same Spot Earlier – What Is The Rivalry That Took Their Lives?

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Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV
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Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

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Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

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Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV
Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV
Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV
Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV
Watch Video: Woman Loses Arm After Being Pushed Off Local Train For Opposing Sexual Harassment, Accused Caught On CCTV

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