A woman attendant sleeping beside a patient at a government hospital in Karnataka was allegedly sexually harassed by a man who entered the ward in the middle of the night. The shocking incident took place at Haveri district hospital and was captured on CCTV.

The accused allegedly pulled the woman’s blanket and touched her inappropriately while she was asleep. However, she woke up, raised an alarm and slapped him. The incident soon alerted other people inside the ward.

CCTV Captures Man Touching Sleeping Woman

According to CCTV footage, the woman was sleeping on the floor when the unidentified man approached her. He was allegedly seen pulling her blanket before touching her inappropriately. The woman immediately woke up and resisted him. She also raised an alarm, bringing other people in the ward to her rescue.

Several people confronted the accused as he tried to escape. One person grabbed him by his collar and pinned him to the ground. However, the man managed to push them away and flee from the hospital.

Accused Suspected Of Stealing 10 Mobile Phones

As per the available reports, the man reportedly entered the hospital ward at 2 am. It has been reported that the man had stolen at least 10 mobile phones from the same hospital last week. This incident has raised serious questions regarding his alleged behaviour inside the hospital premises. The identity of the man has yet to be confirmed.

Locals Question Hospital Security After Incident

This attack has created an uproar among the local residents. How is it possible for an unidentified man to enter the hospital ward at night and harass a woman? Why were the security staff unable to stop him?

Residents are demanding that the man be identified and arrested immediately. Concerns have been raised regarding the safety of patients and their attendants, especially during nighttime. The issue of hospital security once again came into the limelight following this incident.