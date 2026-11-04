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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?

Shopkeepers allegedly chase and assault policemen during a roadside market dispute in Lucknow's Ashiana; three, including a woman, detained.

Shopkeepers Attack Cops In Lucknow Market, 3 Detained (Image: X)
Shopkeepers Attack Cops In Lucknow Market, 3 Detained (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-11-04 09:33 IST

Three shopkeepers, including a woman, were detained after a group of vendors chased and assaulted policemen during a dispute over roadside stalls at Mangal Bazaar in Lucknow’s Ashiana area on Tuesday. The incident took place opposite the PWD Colony, where a weekly market is held every Tuesday. Police later brought in reinforcements and used mild force to disperse the shopkeepers. A case has been registered at Ashiana police station against three named accused and around four dozen unidentified people.

Lucknow market dispute turns into clash after police ask vendors to move

As per reports, the trouble began around 4:30 pm when two policemen, including female constable Kanchan, posted at the Bangla Bazaar outpost, reached the market. Several shopkeepers had reportedly set up stalls in the middle of the road. The policemen asked them to move their shops to the roadside to clear the passage.

The vendors objected, saying the market had always been held at the same location. They also questioned where they were expected to put up their stalls during the festival, asking, “Where should we set up our shops during the festival?” The disagreement soon turned into a heated argument and then a scuffle.

Lucknow policemen allegedly chased and assaulted during confrontation

Reports say that according to Bangla Bazaar outpost in-charge Sandeep Thakur, around four dozen unidentified people, along with Ankit Jaiswal, Maya Devi and Ram Kishan, chased and beat the policemen. The officers called the police station for reinforcements before additional personnel arrived and used mild force to disperse the crowd.

Lucknow police detain three shopkeepers, including woman

Police detained clothing shop owner Ankit Jaiswal, his mother Maya Devi and another shopkeeper, Ram Kishan, from the spot and took them to Ashiana police station.

According to reports, Station in-charge Gajendra Kumar Rai said on-duty officer Sanjay Saroj and female police officer Kanchan had asked vendors to remove their illegal stalls from the road. He alleged that Ankit, his mother and other shopkeepers misbehaved with and assaulted the female officer.

Following the incident, Sandeep Thakur reached the spot with additional police personnel and took the accused into custody. A case was registered against the three named shopkeepers and four dozen unidentified vendors. The matter is being investigated.

Also Read: Watch Video: Suspected Blast Near Rajasthan Railway Tracks; Two Pillars Damaged, 2 Trains Cancelled – What Happened?    

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Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?
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Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?

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Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Women And Other Shopkeepers Attack Policeman In Lucknow; Cop Had Asked To Vacate Stalls From The Road – What Happened Next?

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