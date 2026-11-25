A visit to the zoo is meant to be a safe and enjoyable experience, but a viral video from Kamatibaug Zoo in Vadodara has raised concerns about the safety of both visitors and animals. The footage shows more than 15 people, including children, standing dangerously close to a hippopotamus pond, apparently ignoring the safety barrier around the enclosure. The video has sparked questions about how visitors managed to get so close to the animal and why security personnel failed to prevent them from entering the restricted area. Zoo authorities have acknowledged the incident and said action will be taken over the apparent security lapse.

Visitors Gather Close To Hippo’s Pond

In the video, a large group of visitors can be seen standing near the edge of the hippopotamus pond. Some of them appear to be just a short distance from the animal, raising concerns about the risk involved. The safety barrier is reportedly located around two feet away from the enclosure. However, the presence of so many people near the pond has raised questions about whether the barrier was properly monitored and why visitors were allowed to get so close.

वडोदरा के कमाटीबाग चिड़ियाघर में सुरक्षा में बड़ी लापरवाही! दरियाई घोड़े के बाड़े का गेट खुला रह जाने के कारण बच्चों समेत 15 से अधिक पर्यटक तालाब तक पहुंच गए। वीडियो वायरल #BreakingNews #VadodaraNews #KamatiBaugZoo #GujaratNews #ZooSafety #Vadodara https://t.co/5XBBL69reG — Loveleen kaur (@loveleenchanni) November 25, 2026

Visitors Allegedly Seen Feeding The Animal

The video also appears to show visitors feeding the hippopotamus. Feeding or disturbing animals is strictly prohibited inside the zoo. Such behaviour can put visitors at risk and may also affect the well-being of the animals. The incident has led to demands for stricter monitoring and action against those who violate zoo rules.

Zoo Curator Says Security Lapse Will Be Examined

Zoo Curator Pratyush Patankar said he had taken note of the video and that the incident appeared to involve negligence by a security guard. He said a notice would be issued to the security agency on Wednesday, followed by further action. The incident has raised an important question about whether the existing safety arrangements at the zoo are being properly enforced. Visitors must follow the rules, but the responsibility also lies with zoo authorities and security staff to ensure that no one gets dangerously close to the animals.

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