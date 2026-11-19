Police personnel were assaulted by members of two nomadic families during a late-night clash on the Court Road bridge in Uttar Pradesh’s Saharanpur district on Wednesday. The situation turned chaotic when women and children allegedly joined the attack and slapped a police officer who had arrived to stop the fight. A young man was also assaulted during the incident, while a crowd of passersby and local residents gathered at the spot.

Uttar Pradesh police face attack while stopping bridge fight

Several families from nomadic communities stay overnight on the Court Road bridge. According to eyewitnesses, an argument broke out between two groups late Wednesday night over an unspecified issue and soon turned into a physical fight.

Two policemen present at the spot intervened and tried to calm both sides. They reprimanded the groups and asked them to stop fighting. However, women and children from one nomadic family allegedly turned against the officers and began slapping one of them.

सहारनपुर ➡️ महिलाओं ने पुलिसकर्मी से की हाथापाई ➡️ दो पक्षों के विवाद में पहुंची थी पुलिस ➡️ पुलिस को देखते ही उग्र हुईं महिलाएं ➡️ महिलाओं, बच्चों ने पुलिस पर किया हमला ➡️ सदर बाजार के कोर्ट रोड पुल की घटना #Saharanpur #Police #UttarPradesh @saharanpurpol @Uppolice @digsaharanpur @SaharanpurDm — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 19, 2026

The sudden attack left the policemen taken aback. They somehow managed to protect themselves from the crowd as the situation continued to deteriorate. Seeing the officers being assaulted, several passersby and local residents gathered on the bridge. Members of the nomadic community also allegedly assaulted a young man during the clash.

Uttar Pradesh has reported earlier attacks on police personnel

The latest incident is not the first time police personnel have faced assaults while performing their duties in the district. Similar cases of misbehaviour and physical confrontations with police officers have been reported at different locations. In November 2024, police personnel who reached the Shantinagar area to settle a dispute between two groups were also assaulted.

Another similar incident involved the Nakur police station, where police personnel allegedly faced an attack when they went to apprehend a drug smuggler. The repeated incidents have brought attention to confrontations faced by police personnel during law and order operations in the district.

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