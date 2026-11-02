Watch Video: Women Tear Clothes, Fight Each Other Outside Police Station; One Woman Was Protesting Outside Station – What Caused This Scuffle?

A scuffle erupted between two women at the police station of Gwalior when the two women engaged in a fight outside the police station premises on Monday evening due to their mutual fight, which began with a heated argument between them. This confrontation occurred outside Thatipur police station, where one woman had been conducting her sit-in due to the allegations that the police was not taking any action in regard to the complaints that she made earlier. A video has emerged online related to this clash. She has claimed that the police have invited the second lady to the police station to stop her sit-in. On the other hand, the police have said that the two ladies knew each other and were fighting with each other due to some issue.

What was the cause of the Gwalior police station clash?

As per reports, she had been conducting a sit-in at Thatipur police station from Monday due to the claims that the police was not taking action against her complaints. As per SHO Deependra Singh Chauhan, he had informed her about the matter regarding the complaint on Monday evening.

That same evening, a second woman came to the scene. They argued and eventually the situation became physical. It caught the attention of some passersby and the police officials who managed to stop and separate the two women. The second woman was also apprehended by the police for questioning.

Why did the Gwalior women fight?

Reports say that in her statement to the police, the second woman stated that she was acquainted with the protesting woman and had been friends until recently. However, there was some misunderstanding between them which led to them falling out of touch.

She further claimed that the protesting woman had filed a complaint about her with the Women’s Commission, which distressed her very much. The second woman made several accusations against the protester during her questioning.

Protester says Gwalior police brought her rival to the station

According to reports, the protesting woman accused the police of bringing the second woman to the police station to provoke her and make her leave the protest. This happened amid the controversy surrounding her complaints which were not taken into account.

SHO Deependra Singh Chauhan said that the two women had been acquainted for quite some time and that they had earlier approached the police station for filing a complaint. He confirmed that the police came into picture as there had been an altercation between the two outside the police station.

Gwalior Women’s Row Investigated by Police

As per reports, the police are now investigating the reason for such altercation and the complaints of both the women. The reasons behind the row of these two women are being investigated along with their case filed before the Women’s Commission and the complainant’s complaint against the police.

A video of the altercation has gone viral on the internet and has drawn attention towards the row outside Thatipur police station. The police are yet to know the complete sequence of events which led to such a row.

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