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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

Four young cricketers died, and two were injured after their car crashed into an unidentified truck on the Purvanchal Expressway while returning to Deoria from a match in Lucknow.

4 young cricketers die after Ertiga crashes into truck (Photo: X)
4 young cricketers die after Ertiga crashes into truck (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-07 15:18 IST

Four young cricketers died, and two others were seriously injured after their Maruti Ertiga crashed into the rear of an unidentified truck on the Purvanchal Expressway in Sultanpur early Wednesday morning. The group was returning to Deoria after playing a cricket match in Lucknow when tragedy struck. The accident took place around 5:15 am near Sukhbaderi in the Dhanpatganj police station area. The six-member group was travelling together in the Ertiga when it rammed into the rear of a truck.

The four deceased were identified as Nitya Prajapati, 22, Irfan Ansari, 20, Aniket, 24, and Anand Yadav, 23. Two others, Raju, 22, and Jayanto Sharma, 30, suffered serious injuries. They were initially taken to Kumar Ganj Hospital before being shifted to Medical College, Darshan Nagar.

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Six Cricketers Were Returning To Deoria After Lucknow Match

According to Sultanpur SP Vineet Jaiswal, the group had travelled to Lucknow for a cricket match and was on its way back when the crash occurred. The players regularly participated in private cricket matches. Their team captain Mohit Pandey said the four deceased players were talented cricketers.

“Aniket was a fine all-rounder, much like Kapil Dev. Nitya Prajapati and Irfan were fine batters, while Anand Yadav was a fast bowler,” Pandey said.

Injured Player Says Everyone Was Asleep During Journey

Jayanto Sharma, one of the injured passengers and also a cricketer, said all six occupants were asleep when the accident happened. According to Sharma, none of them knew how the vehicle collided with the truck. The impact left four players dead, while Sharma and Raju were injured and needed further medical treatment.

Also Read: Caught on CCTV: 2 Bike-Borne Miscreants Fire at Land Dealer Raju Yadav in Ara, Bihar- His Condition, What Triggered Attack?

Police Search For Unidentified Truck After Fatal Crash

Security guards from UPEIDA arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and assisted in evacuating the victims. The police are currently investigating the cause of the crash. Efforts to locate the driverless truck that collided with the bus are also underway.

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Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

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Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

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Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

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Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?
Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?
Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?
Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?
Watch Video: Won Match in Lucknow, But Tragedy Struck- 4 Cricketers Die as Ertiga Rams Into Truck at 100 km Speed- How Did It Happen?

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