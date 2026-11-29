A dramatic incident was reported from Uttar Pradesh’s Basti district, where a young woman allegedly fled her wedding ceremony after objecting to being married to a middle-aged man. Dressed in her bridal attire, the woman reportedly travelled alone by bus and later sat by the roadside, breaking down in tears. The incident took place in the Kotwali police station area of Basti, drawing attention after the bride sought help following her escape from the wedding arrangements. According to reports, the young woman was unhappy with the marriage and did not want to marry the man chosen for her. However, when the wedding proceedings continued, she decided to leave rather than go ahead with the marriage against her wishes.

Bride Flees Wedding Venue in Bridal Attire

In a dramatic turn of events, the woman reportedly walked away from the wedding canopy and boarded a bus while still wearing her bridal clothes. She arrived alone in Basti, where the emotional toll of the incident appeared to overwhelm her. The bride was reportedly seen sitting by the roadside and crying, attracting the attention of people in the area. Her decision to leave the wedding ceremony reportedly came after she objected to being married to a middle-aged man.

Police Step In to Help the Young Woman

महराजगंज ➡️ शादी से नाराज होकर मंडप से भाग निकली युवती ➡️ शादी के जोड़े में अकेली दुल्हन बस से उतरी ➡️ सड़क किनारे बैठकर रोने लगी दुल्हन ➡️ सौतेली मां जबरन शादी करा रही थी- दुल्हन ➡️ अधेड़ उम्र के व्यक्ति से कराई जा रही थी शादी ➡️ पुलिस ने दुल्हन को घर लौटने के लिए किराया दिया ➡️ बस्ती जिले के कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र का मामला #Maharajganj #UPNews #ViralNews — भारत समाचार | Bharat Samachar (@bstvlive) November 29, 2026

After learning about the incident, police personnel intervened and spoke with the woman to understand her situation. According to the available information, the police provided her with money for bus fare so that she could return home. The incident has once again brought attention to the issue of consent in marriage and the importance of respecting a woman’s decision regarding her life partner.

Consent in Marriage Takes Centre Stage

The incident has highlighted the emotional and social challenges faced by women who oppose marriages arranged against their wishes. Further details about the woman’s family, the proposed groom and the circumstances surrounding the wedding are awaited.

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