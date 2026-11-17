There has been some stir on social media regarding a viral video that seems to be of a young girl being forcibly put inside an auto-rickshaw in Bhubaneswar’s Baramunda Bus Stand. It can be seen from the video that the girl seems to be screaming for help while she was being forced towards the auto-rickshaw. According to the captions of the video, people who were there at the bus stand managed to apprehend one of the men involved in the incident.

What the viral video from Bhubaneswar bus stand shows

The clip started circulating widely between late November 16 and the morning of November 17. Several social media posts claimed that the incident took place at Baramunda Bus Stand in Bhubaneswar and that people present at the spot stepped in after noticing the woman being forced into the auto-rickshaw.

According to the captions, on-site security personnel and bystanders intervened and detained the man. However, there is no official confirmation of the alleged intervention or detention.

भुवनेश्वर के बरमुंडा बस स्टैंड से जुड़ा युवती के साथ कथित जबरदस्ती का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल 📍 स्थान: बरमुंडा बस स्टैंड, भुवनेश्वर (ओडिशा) 📅 दिनांक: 17 नवंबर 2026 सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहे एक वीडियो में कथित तौर पर एक युवती को जबरन ऑटो में बैठाने की कोशिश करते हुए देखा जा सकता है वीडियो में युवती मदद के लिए आवाज लगाती सुनाई दे रही है बताया जा रहा है कि मौके पर मौजूद कुछ लोगों और सुरक्षा कर्मियों ने हस्तक्षेप कर एक युवक को काबू में किया महत्वपूर्ण स्पष्टीकरण यह वीडियो Instagram की Mrdas Music ID से पोस्ट किया गया है यह वीडियो मेरी तरफ से रिकॉर्ड या अपलोड नहीं किया गया है मैं इसे केवल जनहित में सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आई जानकारी के आधार पर साझा कर रहा हूं। 🙏 सभी से अपील इस वीडियो को जिम्मेदारी के साथ शेयर करें ताकि युवती के परिवार तक जानकारी पहुंच सके। संबंधित पुलिस प्रशासन से अनुरोध है कि वीडियो की सत्यता की जांच कर घटना से जुड़े तथ्यों का पता लगाए और आवश्यक कानूनी कार्रवाई करे महिलाओं की सुरक्षा हम सभी की जिम्मेदारी है किसी को मुसीबत में देखकर चुप न रहें — Sahil chabra (@sahii199) November 16, 2026

Questions over the source and timing of Bhubaneswar footage

A widely shared post on X (formerly Twitter) by user @sahii199 drew attention to the video. The post carried a timestamp of 10:53 pm on November 16, although it listed November 17 as the incident date.

The user also clarified that the footage had been sourced from an Instagram account named Mrdas Music and was not recorded firsthand. The post appealed to the police administration to investigate the video’s authenticity and take legal action if the incident was verified.

Bhubaneswar police yet to confirm alleged incident

As of Tuesday morning, the Commissionerate Police Bhubaneswar-Cuttack had not issued any statement confirming the incident. Bharatpur Police Station, which has jurisdiction over the Baramunda bus terminal, had also not confirmed any detention or registered case.

With no official confirmation available, the claims accompanying the Bhubaneswar viral video remain unverified.

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