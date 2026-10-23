Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

Forest Team Uses Ropes and Safety Gear
A young male lion fell into an open well at a farmer’s farm in Bhenkara village, Savarkundla In Amreli District of Gujarat. The Forest Department promptly reached the spot and safely rescued the lion. After providing the necessary medical care released the lion back into Jungle https://t.co/xwjKJ5Ccol
— Dilip Kshatriya (@Kshatriyadilip) October 22, 2026
Lion Examined Before Being Released Into Jungle
Open Wells Remain a Threat to Gujarat’s Lions
Sudeep Singh Rawat is a Copy Editor at NewsX Digital with over five years of experience in digital journalism. He covers national and international news, with a focus on politics, crime, technology, public affairs, and trending topics. Before joining NewsX Digital, he worked with Business Standard, The Sunday Guardian, and other digital media organisations. His reporting focuses on breaking news, enterprise stories, and explainers that inform readers through accurate, balanced, and context-driven journalism.