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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

A young male lion fell into an open agricultural well in Gujarat's Amreli district. Forest officials launched a rescue operation and safely pulled the animal out before releasing it into its natural habitat.

Young lion falls into open well in Gujarat's Amreli (Photo: X)
Young lion falls into open well in Gujarat's Amreli (Photo: X)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Fri 2026-10-23 17:27 IST

In another close shave for a young lion, the animal was saved after falling into an open agricultural well in Amreli, Gujarat. The incident occurred on Thursday in Savarkundla taluka, Amreli district, Gujarat. In a quick response, villagers, along with the Forest Department, rescued a trapped lion that could have died. The incident came to light when villagers saw the lion trapped in a well in an open agricultural field.
 
Once the villagers realised what was happening, they rushed to inform the Forest Department about the trapped lion.

Forest Team Uses Ropes and Safety Gear

The forest department sent a team to rescue the lion using ropes and safety gear to avoid any risk of harm to the animal during the process of rescue. Visuals showed that the forest personnel worked together to rescue the lion that was trapped in the well.



Lion Examined Before Being Released Into Jungle

After the rescue, veterinary staff conducted a preliminary medical examination to check for injuries caused by the fall. Officials confirmed that the lion had not suffered any major trauma. After receiving the necessary medical care and stabilisation, the young male was transported and released into its natural jungle habitat later that day. The successful rescue brought relief to both the residents and forest officials.

Open Wells Remain a Threat to Gujarat’s Lions

Open wells in agricultural fields remain dangerous for animals living close to the wildlife sanctuaries in Gujarat state. The Asiatic lion frequently roams across the agricultural fields in search of food and water, which makes them vulnerable to falling into open wells. There have been suggestions of safety measures, like putting fencing around rural wells. This incident proves that immediate steps taken by the people residing in those areas and forest officials can help save animals’ lives.
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Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?
Tags: AmreliAnimal RescueAsiatic Lionforest departmentgujaratGujarat newsLion Rescuewildlife news

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Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?
Watch Video: Young Lion Falls Into Farmer’s Open Well in Gujarat, Dramatic Rescue Leaves Everyone Watching – What Happened Next?

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