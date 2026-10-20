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Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

A viral video allegedly shows the youth slapping a girl after she confronted him over his behaviour. The footage also appears to show a heated argument, with the accused allegedly threatening the girl.

A youth has been accused of molesting minor girls during a Garba event. (Source:Screengrab)
A youth has been accused of molesting minor girls during a Garba event. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Published: Tue 2026-10-20 11:58 IST

A disturbing incident has reportedly come to light from Maharashtra’s Nalasopara, where a youth has been accused of molesting minor girls during a Garba event. The incident has sparked concern after a video allegedly showing the accused arguing with a girl, slapping her and engaging in a confrontation went viral on social media. According to reports, the youth allegedly misbehaved with minor girls attending the festive gathering. The incident reportedly escalated when one of the girls objected to his alleged behaviour.

Girl Allegedly Slapped After Protesting

According to footage circulating in connection with the incident, the accused allegedly slapped a girl after she confronted him over his behaviour. The confrontation reportedly turned into a heated argument, with the youth allegedly engaging in a verbal altercation with the girl. The incident has drawn attention to concerns about the safety of girls and women at crowded public gatherings, particularly during festive celebrations where large numbers of people come together.

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Viral Video Shows Heated Confrontation

A video purportedly capturing the confrontation has been widely shared on social media. In the footage, the youth can allegedly be seen arguing with a girl, with the exchange reportedly escalating into a physical altercation. The video also appears to show the youth threatening the girl with serious consequences while allegedly accusing her of framing him. However, the complete sequence of events and the circumstances leading up to the confrontation have not been independently established from the available information.

Questions Over Safety at Festive Events

The alleged incident has raised questions about the safety arrangements at public Garba events and the need for organisers to ensure a secure environment for attendees, especially minors. Such allegations underscore the importance of taking complaints seriously and ensuring that any claims of harassment or assault are investigated promptly and impartially. Further details regarding the accused’s identity, the filing of a police complaint and any official action were not available in the information provided. The allegations remain unverified, and the facts of the incident would need to be established through an official investigation.
Also Read: Watch Video: Child’s Head Gets Stuck In Cooking Pot, Doctors Perform High-Risk Procedure To Rescue Him- What Happens Next?

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Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event
Tags: Garba event controversyMaharashtra Garba newsMinor Girl HarassmentNalasopara Garba eventNalasopara viral videoviral video Maharashtrayouth accused of molestationyouth slaps girl

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Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event
Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event
Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event
Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event
Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

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