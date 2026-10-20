Watch Video: Youth Accused Of Molesting Minor Girls, Slaps Girl Who Confronts Him At Maharashtra Garba Event

A disturbing incident has reportedly come to light from Maharashtra’s Nalasopara, where a youth has been accused of molesting minor girls during a Garba event. The incident has sparked concern after a video allegedly showing the accused arguing with a girl, slapping her and engaging in a confrontation went viral on social media. According to reports, the youth allegedly misbehaved with minor girls attending the festive gathering. The incident reportedly escalated when one of the girls objected to his alleged behaviour.

Girl Allegedly Slapped After Protesting

According to footage circulating in connection with the incident, the accused allegedly slapped a girl after she confronted him over his behaviour. The confrontation reportedly turned into a heated argument, with the youth allegedly engaging in a verbal altercation with the girl. The incident has drawn attention to concerns about the safety of girls and women at crowded public gatherings, particularly during festive celebrations where large numbers of people come together.

#BREAKING #गरबा कार्यक्रम में नाबालिग लड़कियों से छेड़छाड़ का आरोप, विरोध करने पर थप्पड़ मारने का दावा #महाराष्ट्र के #नालासोपारा ईस्ट स्थित संतोष भुवन में गरबा कार्यक्रम के दौरान एक युवक पर नाबालिग लड़कियों के साथ कथित तौर पर छेड़छाड़ करने का आरोप लगा है। दावे के मुताबिक, जब एक लड़की ने इसका विरोध किया तो आरोपी ने उसे थप्पड़ मार दिया। घटना आज सुबह की बताई जा रही है। मामले की आधिकारिक पुष्टि और पुलिस की कार्रवाई की जानकारी सामने आना बाकी है। नाबालिगों की सुरक्षा सर्वोपरि है। पुलिस से मामले की निष्पक्ष जांच कर उचित कार्रवाई करने की मांग। @MBVVPOLICE @DGPMaharashtra @Dev_Fadnavis #Nalasopara #Maharashtra #GarbaEvent #WomenSafety #ChildSafety #PoliceInvestigation #MaharashtraNews #BreakingNews — UN News (@unnewsofficials) October 20, 2026

Viral Video Shows Heated Confrontation

A video purportedly capturing the confrontation has been widely shared on social media. In the footage, the youth can allegedly be seen arguing with a girl, with the exchange reportedly escalating into a physical altercation. The video also appears to show the youth threatening the girl with serious consequences while allegedly accusing her of framing him. However, the complete sequence of events and the circumstances leading up to the confrontation have not been independently established from the available information.

Questions Over Safety at Festive Events

The alleged incident has raised questions about the safety arrangements at public Garba events and the need for organisers to ensure a secure environment for attendees, especially minors. Such allegations underscore the importance of taking complaints seriously and ensuring that any claims of harassment or assault are investigated promptly and impartially. Further details regarding the accused’s identity, the filing of a police complaint and any official action were not available in the information provided. The allegations remain unverified, and the facts of the incident would need to be established through an official investigation.

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