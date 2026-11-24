Two separate incidents of elephants turning aggressive have been reported from Chhattisgarh, highlighting the dangers of approaching wild elephants. In Korba, an enraged elephant attacked a tractor after a group of young men attempted to drive it away from a forest. In another incident in Surguja, three elephants destroyed crops spread across five acres and chased villagers, leaving one young man injured. Both incidents have raised fresh concerns about human-elephant conflict in the state.

Elephant Attacks Tractor in Korba

The first incident took place in Jilga village under the Kudmura forest range in Korba district. According to reports, a group of young men entered the forest with a tractor in an attempt to drive an elephant away. However, the situation quickly turned dangerous when the elephant became aggressive and charged towards them. The animal attacked the tractor with its trunk and feet, crushing and damaging the vehicle. The youths narrowly escaped the attack. According to available information, a herd of 11 elephants is currently present in the forest area.

छत्तीसगढ़ से गजराज के नाराज होने की दो तस्वीर सामने आई है पहला #Korba से जहाँ ट्रैक्टर से हाथी भगाना युवकों को महंगा पड़ा, कुदमुरा वन परिक्षेत्र के जिल्गा के जंगल में ट्रैक्टर से हाथी भगाने गए ग्रामीणों पर गुस्साए हाथी ने हमला कर दिया। बाल-बाल बची जान, हाथी ने सूंड और पैरों से ट्रैक्टर को कुचलकर क्षतिग्रस्त किया जंगल में 11 हाथियों का झुंड मौजूद है। दूसरी तस्वीर #Sarguja की जहां बतौली इलाके में 3 हाथियों ने कहर बरपाया, 5 एकड़ में लगे करेले की फ़सल को बर्बाद कर दिया टीरंग गांव में हाथी भगाने गए ग्रामीणों को हाथी ने खेत में जमकर दौड़ाया, कई लोग बाल बाल बचे, हाथी ने एक युवक को घायल कर दिया वन विभाग लगातार लोगों से अपील कर रहा कि वो हाथियों से दूर रहे गजराज हम मनुष्यों से क़द-काठी वजन ताक़त में कई गुना ज़्यादा है, दिमाग़ भी जबरदस्त है, इसलिए जान जोखिम में डालकर हाथियों को भगाने का दुस्साहस ना करें। #ElephantAttack #Chhattisgarh #हाथी — Anshuman Sharma (@anshuman_sunona) November 24, 2026

Three Elephants Create Havoc in Surguja

The second incident was reported from the Batauli area of Surguja district. Three elephants entered agricultural fields in Tirang village and destroyed bitter gourd crops spread across nearly five acres. When villagers attempted to chase the elephants away, one of the animals reportedly charged at them and chased people across the fields. Several villagers managed to escape, but a young man sustained injuries in the incident.

Forest Department Issues Warning

Following the incidents, the forest department has reiterated its warning against approaching or provoking wild elephants. Officials have urged villagers to maintain a safe distance and immediately inform forest personnel whenever elephants enter residential or agricultural areas. Elephants are powerful wild animals, and attempts to scare them away using tractors, vehicles or other means can trigger dangerous attacks. Authorities have appealed to people not to risk their lives by confronting the animals.

Also Read: Just A Week Before His Daughter’s Wedding, Father and Son Die in Greater Noida Cylinder Blast; What Happened Inside The House?