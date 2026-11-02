LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

According to reports, his mother has filed seven complaints against him at the police station over his repeated behaviour.

A drunk man named Rajkumar climbed a 50-foot mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, refusing to come down as police tried to persuade him. (Source:Screengrab)
A drunk man named Rajkumar climbed a 50-foot mobile tower in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, refusing to come down as police tried to persuade him. (Source:Screengrab)

Published By: Shamshad Ali
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 18:48 IST

A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district when a young man, allegedly intoxicated by alcohol, climbed a 50-foot-high mobile tower, triggering panic among local residents. When police reached the spot and tried to persuade him to climb down, the man shouted, “You’ll beat me if I come down!” After nearly 45 minutes of pleading by the police and his family, Rajkumar eventually descended safely. The incident quickly became a talking point in the area, particularly after reports emerged that his mother had approached the police station seven times with complaints about his behaviour.

Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Challenges Police

According to reports, Rajkumar climbed the mobile tower while under the influence of alcohol. His unusual act drew the attention of people in the neighbourhood, who gathered at the spot as he remained perched nearly 50 feet above the ground. When police personnel arrived, they began asking him to come down. However, instead of complying, Rajkumar allegedly refused to descend, claiming that the police would beat him if he came down. His statements made the situation more challenging, as officers had to carefully handle the situation to prevent him from falling or getting injured.

You Might Be Interested In

Police, Family Plead for 45 Minutes

Police personnel and family members continued trying to convince Rajkumar to climb down safely. They reportedly assured him that nobody would beat him and repeatedly urged him to trust them. After nearly 45 minutes of persuasion, the young man finally agreed to descend. He came down safely, bringing the tense situation to an end.

Mother Filed Seven Complaints Against Him

The incident also brought attention to the family’s repeated difficulties with Rajkumar. According to reports, his mother had lodged complaints against him at the local police station on seven separate occasions, reportedly frustrated by his behaviour and repeated antics. For now, the unusual tower-climbing episode has become a major topic of discussion among residents, while the incident has also raised concerns about the risks associated with such dangerous stunts.
Also Read: 8 Labourers Killed, 5 Injured in Rajasthan After Road Construction Machine Touches High-Tension Wire: What Led To Deadly Accident?

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?
Tags: 50-foot mobile towerdrunk man climbs mobile towerdrunk man in Hardoihome-hero-pos-3man threatens policeMobile Tower Incidentmother files seven complaintspolice rescue operationRajkumarUP crime newsUP viral video

RELATED News

16-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Body Found Next Day On Railway Tracks In Assam; What Led To Her Mysterious Death?

22-Year-Old Daughter Allegedly Kills Father After He Scolded Her, Snatched Her Phone and Threw It on the Floor, Here’s What Happened

Groom Calls Off Wedding At Last Moment After Bride’s Lover Threatens To Shoot Him; Baraat Returns Without Bride In UP’s Amroha – What Happened?

30-Year-Old Woman Was Found Dead at Home With Marks on Her Body, Then Her Mother Filed Complaint Against Her Husband

100-Year-Old Woman Dies In Hathras, Daughters And Relatives Mourn, Final Rites Begin; Then She Comes Back To Life An Hour Later – What Happened Next?

LATEST NEWS

Free Lunch Jokes Go Viral as 60,000 Workers Weigh Exit Offers Amid Microsoft AI Layoffs

FII Outflows from India: ArunaGiri N, Founder & CEO, TrustLine Holdings, Sees Potential for a Foreign Investor Comeback

Robolta Serves 5,000+ Customers in 1.5 Years, Expands Smart Cleaning Network in Gujarat

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Artemis Foundation Strengthens Women’s Self-Reliance with Six-Month Tailoring and Stitching Programme

India A Squad For Rising Stars Asia Cup 2026: Tilak Varma To Lead, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma Named

Nandan Denim Q2 FY27 Profit Jumps 21% YoY to Rs 11.47 Crore, Putting Textile Stock in Focus

Mohammad Amir Eyes IPL 2027 Auction After UK Citizenship, Could Enter As Domestic Player

RGIPT Inaugurates KALTARANG 2026, Celebrating Creativity, Culture and the Spirit of Youth

Korea Open 2026 Prize Money: Check India Squad, Full Schedule, First-Round Draws, Match Timings And Where To Watch Live In India

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?
Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?
Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?
Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?
Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

QUICK LINKS