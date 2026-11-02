Watch Video: ‘Neeche Aaya To Maroge…’ Drunk Man Climbs 50-Foot Mobile Tower In UP’s Hardoi, Mother Filed 7 Complaints Against Him- What Went Wrong?

A bizarre incident unfolded in Uttar Pradesh’s Hardoi district when a young man, allegedly intoxicated by alcohol, climbed a 50-foot-high mobile tower, triggering panic among local residents. When police reached the spot and tried to persuade him to climb down, the man shouted, “You’ll beat me if I come down!” After nearly 45 minutes of pleading by the police and his family, Rajkumar eventually descended safely. The incident quickly became a talking point in the area, particularly after reports emerged that his mother had approached the police station seven times with complaints about his behaviour.

Drunk Man Climbs Mobile Tower, Challenges Police

According to reports, Rajkumar climbed the mobile tower while under the influence of alcohol. His unusual act drew the attention of people in the neighbourhood, who gathered at the spot as he remained perched nearly 50 feet above the ground. When police personnel arrived, they began asking him to come down. However, instead of complying, Rajkumar allegedly refused to descend, claiming that the police would beat him if he came down. His statements made the situation more challenging, as officers had to carefully handle the situation to prevent him from falling or getting injured.

नीचे आया तो मारोगे…हरदोई में शराबी का 45 मिनट तक चला गजब तमाशा,पुलिस के भी छूटे पसीने मां कर चुकी है कई बार शिकायत कई बार हुआ है चालान,अब 50 फीट ऊंचे टावर पर चढ़कर शराबी बेटे ने काटा बवाल……. बघौली के बन्नापुर गांव में शराब के नशे में धुत एक युवक 50 फीट ऊंचे मोबाइल टावर पर चढ़ गया। पुलिस नीचे पहुंची तो बोला- नीचे आया तो मारोगे!परिजनों और पुलिस के 45 मिनट तक हाथ-पैर जोड़ने और ‘ना पीटने’ का भरोसा देने के बाद युवक सुरक्षित नीचे उतरा। बताया जा रहा है कि युवक की हरकतों से तंग आकर मां थाने में 7 बार शिकायत कर चुकी है। फिलहाल शराबी ‘राजकुमार’ का यह स्टंट पूरे इलाके में चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है! #HardoiNews #UPPolice #HighVoltageDrama #ViralNews #UttarPradesh #BreakingNews #Hardoi Diwan #SholayStyle #FacebookViral — Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariNI) November 1, 2026

Police, Family Plead for 45 Minutes

Police personnel and family members continued trying to convince Rajkumar to climb down safely. They reportedly assured him that nobody would beat him and repeatedly urged him to trust them. After nearly 45 minutes of persuasion, the young man finally agreed to descend. He came down safely, bringing the tense situation to an end.

Mother Filed Seven Complaints Against Him

The incident also brought attention to the family’s repeated difficulties with Rajkumar. According to reports, his mother had lodged complaints against him at the local police station on seven separate occasions, reportedly frustrated by his behaviour and repeated antics. For now, the unusual tower-climbing episode has become a major topic of discussion among residents, while the incident has also raised concerns about the risks associated with such dangerous stunts.

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