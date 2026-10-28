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Home > Regionals News > Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds

Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds

Cyclone Arnab makes landfall along the Andhra coast, uprooting trees and snapping power lines as the IMD warns of a storm surge up to 2.5 metres and heavy rain across Odisha.

Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, IMD Warns Of 2.5-Metre Surge (Image: X)
Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, IMD Warns Of 2.5-Metre Surge (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: Wed 2026-10-28 08:31 IST

Cyclone Arnab began its landfall along the Andhra Pradesh and Yanam coasts early Wednesday, bringing torrential rain, powerful winds and damage to infrastructure. Trees were uprooted and power lines snapped in several parts of Kakinada, while heavy rain and gusty winds blocked Beach Road and Seethammadhara in Visakhapatnam. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said the cyclone had sustained winds of 125-135 kmph, with gusts reaching 150 kmph, and warned that a storm surge could inundate low-lying coastal areas over the next four to five hours.

The cyclone moved northwestwards at 3 kmph over the preceding three hours. The IMD said it was expected to move slowly northwestwards initially before turning north-northwestwards. The landfall zone was identified between Bapatla and Visakhapatnam, south of Yanam.

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Cyclone Arnab triggers storm surge alert along Andhra coast

“The landfall process will continue for the next 3 hours,” the IMD said in its hourly bulletin. Winds in the landfall area were expected to remain at 125-135 kmph, with gusts up to 150 kmph during the next three hours, before gradually weakening.

The weather department issued a major inundation alert, warning that a storm surge of 1.5 to 2.5 metres above the astronomical tide could submerge low-lying areas of Andhra Pradesh over the next four to five hours. Kakinada and Yanam, in the Puducherry Union Territory, were identified as areas where the maximum peak surge was expected.

Cyclone Arnab also brought extremely heavy rainfall to parts of the state. The IMD recorded more than 200 mm of rain at several locations in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam districts between 8:30 am on October 27 and 3 am on October 28.

Cyclone Arnab damage reported in Kakinada and Visakhapatnam

The storm uprooted multiple trees and snapped power lines across several locations in Kakinada. In Visakhapatnam, heavy rain and strong winds brought down trees, blocking Beach Road and Seethammadhara and disrupting movement in the affected areas.

The impact of Cyclone Arnab was also felt in West Bengal, where heavy rain accompanied by gusty winds lashed several parts of the state.

Cyclone Arnab: IMD issues severe weather warnings for Odisha

The IMD issued warnings for several Odisha districts, with the highest alert covering Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Koraput, Nawarangpur and Malkangiri. These districts were forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places and extremely heavy rainfall at one or two locations. Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty surface winds of 60-80 kmph, with gusts up to 90 kmph, were also likely.

Under an orange warning, heavy to very heavy rainfall was forecast for Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nuapada, Balangir, Bargarh, Puri, Khordha, Sonepur, Boudh and Nayagarh. Thunderstorms and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts reaching 60 kmph, were also expected in these areas.

A yellow warning was issued for Sundargarh, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Angul, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur and Cuttack. These districts could receive heavy rainfall at one or two places, accompanied by thunderstorms and winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph. The warning remains in effect from October 28 until 8:30 pm on October 29.

Also Read: Bride Faints 3 Times As Baraat Fails To Arrive In Gonda; Groom’s Family Allegedly Calls Off Wedding Over ‘Thar SUV’ Dowry Demand – What Happened Next?    

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Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds

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Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds

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Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds
Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds
Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds
Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds
Watch Videos: Cyclone Arnab Hits Andhra Coast, Trees Fall Across Kakinada, Damages Infrastructure; IMD Tracks 150 Kmph Winds

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