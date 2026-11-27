A disturbing incident from Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district has raised serious concerns about student safety after a Class 11 boy was allegedly beaten up by a group of fellow students inside his hostel. A video of the incident, recorded at Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya (JNV) in Reckong Peo, has gone viral on social media. The visuals have left many people concerned about what happened inside the hostel and why no one intervened to stop the assault.

What Happened Inside the Hostel?

The viral video shows around five to seven students surrounding a Class 11 student inside the boys’ hostel. The group can be seen repeatedly punching and kicking the boy while allegedly hurling abuses at him. The student appears to be helpless as several boys attack him one after another. The video has triggered anger and concern, with many questioning how such an incident could take place inside a residential school.

Questions Raised Over Student Safety

The incident has also brought the school’s hostel arrangements under scrutiny. Parents send their children to residential institutions with the expectation that they will be safe and properly looked after. The assault has raised questions about the presence of hostel wardens, staff supervision and whether school authorities were aware of what was happening. For students living away from their families, a safe hostel environment is especially important.

What Did the District Administration Say?

Kinnaur Deputy Commissioner and School Management Committee Chairperson Sonakshi Singh Tomar has assured that appropriate action will be taken in the matter. Authorities are looking into the incident, and an investigation is underway to establish what led to the assault and identify those involved.

Investigation Underway

The incident has once again drawn attention to bullying and physical violence in educational institutions. While further details are awaited, the immediate concern remains the safety and well-being of the student. The investigation is expected to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident and determine what action should follow.

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