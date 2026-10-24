Watch Viral Video: Badaun Clash Between Two Groups Turns Violent, Women Attacked With Sticks After Heated Argument

A clash between two groups of villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun district turned violent on Thursday morning, with sticks used in the fight and women among those hurt. A video of the incident has gone viral. Both sides have accused each other of the assault. Circle Officer (Bisauli) Anshuman Srivastava said the matter is being inquired into and that a case will be registered and action taken after the inquiry.

A Morning Shop Sitting That Ended In Blows

According to one side, at around 7 am on Thursday, Bhupendra was sitting at his shop. His brother Bhole alleges that some people from the same village arrived, abused them and attacked Bhupendra with sticks.

When Family Rushed To Help

Relatives who came to save Bhupendra were beaten too, Bhole alleges. He says he and a woman named Anjali suffered open head injuries, while Bhupendra and another woman, Sheetal, were also hurt.

बदायूं: दो पक्षों के बीच जमकर मारपीट हुई। कहासुनी के बाद गाली-गलौज शुरू हुई और दबगों ने महिलाओं को भी लाठी-डंडों से पीटा। मारपीट का वीडियो वायरल। बिसौली कोतवाली थाना क्षेत्र का मामला। https://t.co/PjZgSL0KF4 — Ashish Paswan (@ashishpaswan0) October 23, 2026

The Other Side Of The Story

The second party tells a different version. Gaurav Maheshwari alleges that the fight arose from a four-year-old money transaction of Rs 55,000. He says he was injured in the quarrel, along with his cousin Avinash, who came to intervene.

What Police Say

CO Bisauli Anshuman Srivastava said an inquiry is on. No FIR has been mentioned so far, and he said action would follow once the inquiry is done.

What Is Not Yet Known

It is unclear who started the fight, whether the Rs 55,000 dispute is the actual cause, how serious the injuries are, and whether any complaint has been formally filed. The village name and the exact date are also not given in the material available.

The Road Ahead

Police will examine the video and record statements from both groups. If the inquiry finds the claims on either side to hold, cases could be registered against members of both parties. Whether the old money dispute is settled by the village or ends up in court will decide how long this feud lasts.

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