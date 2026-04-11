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Home > Regionals News > WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District: Five to six unknown people attacked the driver and physically assaulted him. One of the videos that have since gone viral on social media

(Image: X)
(Image: X)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: April 11, 2026 12:02:51 IST

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WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

A bloody road rage case has emerged in the Mira-Bhayandar region of Thane district where a driver of a Mira-Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) bus was purportedly attacked by some men. The assault took place at Gaymukh Ghat after a small argument which was allegedly initiated by a biker trying to overtake the bus. What started as a petty dispute, soon turned into a serious incidence of violence, which highlighted the increasing cases of road rage in the area.

WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

Reportedly, five to six unknown people attacked the driver and physically assaulted him. One of the videos that have since gone viral on social media is CCTV footage of the inside of the bus showing the attackers entering the vehicle, some with sticks in their hands, and then attacking the driver. The men are observed tugging at his shirt, trying to get him out of his seat, then after a while, they get him out of the bus and proceed to beat him up. Regarding the complaint of the driver, a case has been filed against unknown people at Kopar Police Station against the relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.




In the wake of this incident came another incident last month of the same nature with an MBMC bus driver that had led to protests against transport workers. In the same instance, a biker was accused of assaulting a motorist during an argument over route number 17 between Mira road railway station and Vinay Nagar in Kashimira. The assault caused a flash strike by the bus personnel, which disrupted services and impacted on commuters. Governments are now being pressured to make sure that there is tougher action and better precautionary measures to make sure that such incidences do not repeat.

Also Read: Vrindavan Boat Accident: First Video Of Mathura Tragedy Surfaces; Devotees Seen Singing Bhajans Without Life Jackets, At Least 10 Dead

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Tags: bus driver attack videobus driver attacked thane videoKopar police FIRMBMC bus driver assaultMBMC bus driver assault thane videoMBMC bus driver assault viral videoMira Bhayandar road rageThane district news

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WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

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WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

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WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed
WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed
WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed
WATCH: MBMC Bus Driver Brutally Attacked With Sticks After Bike Dispute In Mira-Bhayandar Area of Thane District; FIR Filed

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