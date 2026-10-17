Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

A classroom, a bag opened in the middle of an argument, and an object that looked exactly like a gun. Within minutes, social media was declaring that a student had been shot at one of India’s best-known coaching institutes. Police now say the story is more complicated than that.

A Dispute in the Classroom

The incident took place at the Sabal campus of ALLEN Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan. Two Class 11 students who study in the same class got into a fierce argument. According to the viral video and early information, the quarrel was over a girl, though this is a claim made in the video and has not been confirmed by police.

The argument soon turned into a physical fight. Other students in the classroom were frightened, and chaos broke out.

FACT CHECK | कोटा में छात्र को गोली मारने का वायरल दावा गलत! कोटा के जिस वीडियो को यह बताकर वायरल किया जा रहा है कि एक छात्र ने कोचिंग के अंदर दूसरे छात्र को बंदूक से गोली मार दी, उसकी पूरी कहानी कुछ और है। दरअसल, JEE की तैयारी कर रहे यूपी और बिहार के दो नाबालिग छात्रों के बीच विवाद हुआ। इसी दौरान यूपी के छात्र ने खिलौने वाली बंदूक के बट से बिहार के छात्र के सिर पर वार कर दिया। छात्र घायल हुआ और उसे अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। न गोली चली, न गोली लगने की पुष्टि हुई। पुलिस के मुताबिक, घायल छात्र की मां की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज कर जांच की जा रही है। वीडियो देखकर सनसनी फैलाने से पहले तथ्य जानिए…खिलौने वाली बंदूक के बट से हमला और गोली मारने का दावा, दोनों अलग-अलग बातें हैं। — Manish Bhattacharya (INDIA TV)﮷ (@Manish_IndiaTV) October 17, 2026

The Weapon Comes Out

According to reports, one of the students took what looked like a pistol out of his bag and attacked the other. The injured student suffered serious injuries to his head and face, and the case is under investigation. Videos from the scene spread quickly online.

Social Media Says “Firing”

Within hours, posts claimed that a student had pulled a pistol from his school bag and shot a classmate. One user wrote that a gunshot had been reported and a student was critically hurt, though the post itself admitted there was no official confirmation. Another post claimed bloodshed at the institute and said the coaching centre was among the least safe in Rajasthan. Many posts demanded answers from the district administration and the institute’s management.

What the Police Say

Local police have denied the reports of firing. Based on their initial inquiry, they say no bullet was fired. The accused student had a metal toy pistol or an air-gun-type object that looked like a real weapon. Police say he struck the other student several times on the head and face with the butt of it, leaving him seriously injured.

Questions of Safety

The incident has revived worry among parents in a city that draws lakhs of students preparing for competitive exams. A clash inside a classroom in broad daylight has prompted questions about how such an object entered a coaching campus, and what checks exist at the gate.

What Happens Next

Police have begun an investigation. Officers are looking into the real cause of the dispute, the object used and any earlier differences between the two students. The answers will show whether the girl dispute claimed in the video holds up, how the weapon came to be in the classroom, and what action follows for the student and the institute.

Also Read: Fresh Setback For Indian IT Workers: US Ends 540-Day Work Permit Extension, H-1B Holders Face Uncertainty