LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

A viral video from Kota’s ALLEN Career Institute shows two Class 11 students clashing over an alleged dispute involving a girl. Police say no firing took place and that one student attacked the other with a metal toy pistol, causing serious head and facial injuries. The incident has raised concerns over student safety and security at coaching centres.

Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre. (Image Credit: @Manish_IndiaTV/X)
Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre. (Image Credit: @Manish_IndiaTV/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Sat 2026-10-17 12:45 IST

A classroom, a bag opened in the middle of an argument, and an object that looked exactly like a gun. Within minutes, social media was declaring that a student had been shot at one of India’s best-known coaching institutes. Police now say the story is more complicated than that.

A Dispute in the Classroom

The incident took place at the Sabal campus of ALLEN Career Institute in Kota, Rajasthan. Two Class 11 students who study in the same class got into a fierce argument. According to the viral video and early information, the quarrel was over a girl, though this is a claim made in the video and has not been confirmed by police.

You Might Be Interested In

The argument soon turned into a physical fight. Other students in the classroom were frightened, and chaos broke out.

The Weapon Comes Out

According to reports, one of the students took what looked like a pistol out of his bag and attacked the other. The injured student suffered serious injuries to his head and face, and the case is under investigation. Videos from the scene spread quickly online.

Social Media Says “Firing”

Within hours, posts claimed that a student had pulled a pistol from his school bag and shot a classmate. One user wrote that a gunshot had been reported and a student was critically hurt, though the post itself admitted there was no official confirmation. Another post claimed bloodshed at the institute and said the coaching centre was among the least safe in Rajasthan. Many posts demanded answers from the district administration and the institute’s management.

What the Police Say

Local police have denied the reports of firing. Based on their initial inquiry, they say no bullet was fired. The accused student had a metal toy pistol or an air-gun-type object that looked like a real weapon. Police say he struck the other student several times on the head and face with the butt of it, leaving him seriously injured.

Questions of Safety

The incident has revived worry among parents in a city that draws lakhs of students preparing for competitive exams. A clash inside a classroom in broad daylight has prompted questions about how such an object entered a coaching campus, and what checks exist at the gate.

What Happens Next

Police have begun an investigation. Officers are looking into the real cause of the dispute, the object used and any earlier differences between the two students. The answers will show whether the girl dispute claimed in the video holds up, how the weapon came to be in the classroom, and what action follows for the student and the institute.

Also Read: Fresh Setback For Indian IT Workers: US Ends 540-Day Work Permit Extension, H-1B Holders Face Uncertainty

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute
Tags: ALLEN coaching institute viral videoALLEN Kota clashKota ALLEN coaching

RELATED News

Watch Here: Vendors Hurl Abuses, Exchange Punches, Kicks Over Food Sales At Bilaspur Railway Station

Caught On Camera: Truck Driver Mistakes Road Mural For Real Road, Crashes Into Wall In Dehradun

Aunt’s Care For Her Nephew Becomes Obstacle For Her Marriage, She And Lover Kidnap Four-Year-Old Boy Leave Him In Agra Jungle – What Happened Next?

Husband Opposes Wife’s Relationship With Another Man, She Her Lover Along With Two Men Murder Him In Pratapgarh – What All Happened?

Watch Deadly Accident: 8 People Die, Another 13 Injured After Bus Travelling To Rajasthan’s Khatu Shyam Plunged Into Ditch – Full Details

LATEST NEWS

Ramayana New Footage: Sai Pallavi’s Sita Battles Demons In Warrior Avatar, Makers Reveal 10,000 People Working On Film

Mahela Jayawardene Leaves Mumbai Indians in Major Rejig Ahead of IPL 2027 Mini-Auction, Hardik Pandya Next?

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

‘Not A Single Day In Jail’: Supreme Court Slams Allahabad HC For Letting 2 Men Convicted In Brutal Attack Walk Free Despite Adverse Report

WATCH VIDEO: Lionel Messi’s Beautiful Finish Goes Viral on X Ahead of Inter Miami vs Atlanta, Will He Score Again?

Asian Para Games 2026: List Of Indian Athletes, Where To Watch And All You Need To Know

Watch Video: Trainer And Young Woman Seen Behaving Inappropriately Inside Gym At Aligarh; Owner Dismisses Coach And Terminates Lady’s Membership

Delhi HC Asks Kriti Sanon For Legal Clarity In Personality Rights Case, Seeks Research Papers And Judgments

West Bengal CM Allots 50 acres in Haldia to Truevis Technologies for Rs. 500 crore Medical Equipment Manufacturing Plant

SA vs AUS: Aiden Markram To Miss 2nd Test vs Australia? South Africa Batter Misses Training Session In Gqeberha

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute
Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute
Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute
Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute
Watch Viral Video: Student Pulls ‘Pistol’ At Kota’s ALLEN Coaching Centre, Brutal Clash Erupts Over Girl Dispute

QUICK LINKS