Watch: Wild Elephant Charges At Biker Crossing Dehradun Highway, Man Narrowly Escapes Death In Terrifying Video

An individual riding his motorcycle in the Haridwar Dehradun highway was stepped on twice by a wild elephant in the middle of the night. The shocking events that occurred after the departure of the animal have made everyone who watched the video feel amazed.

Dark Highway, Giant Animal On The Road

The incident took place somewhere between 4 am on Thursday when visibility on the highway was poor due to the darkness. An individual riding his motorbike on the Haridwar Dehradun highway in Uttarakhand met a wild elephant at Nepali farm area.

In just a few seconds, the meeting became one of the scariest videos which have surfaced on social media recently.

Trapped Under Its Feet

As per the report, the animal stepped twice on the stomach and chest of the biker. The biker was trapped under the feet of the wild elephant for sometime and had nowhere to go.

The footage captures the kind of scene that viewers usually expect to end in tragedy.

The Unexpected Moment

Then the elephant started moving away. But what was surprising for all was how the biker stood up in no time after being expected to suffer some serious injury.

It seemed like he had come out unhurt from such an encounter. One can never comprehend why a man who got trampled under two times by an elephant remains unaffected physically. This is one mystery that has become a topic of discussion for many viewers.

A shocking video from Dehradun, Uttarakhand shows an elephant attacking a biker as it crossed the highway. Thankfully the biker survived. The incident is another reminder of the growing human-wildlife conflict in Uttarakhand. https://t.co/PtEMXbTHeA — Kumaon Jagran (@KumaonJagran) November 11, 2026

The Cabbie Who Pressed the Record Button

The event was caught on video by Shiva Sharma, who is a cab driver and a creator of digital content. It has been uploaded on his Facebook page dated November 12 and received widespread attention via social media.

Sharma stated that the path between Haridwar and Dehradun is safe for travel but becomes unpredictable because there is an unexpected emergence of elephants. Seeing the biker escape from that event, Sharma felt amazed about the man’s lucky escape.

Reason for Elephant Presence on This Road

The part of road on which the incident occurred is located near Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which is a reserve full of wildlife including wild elephants. Wild animals can often be found in close proximity to roads of this region, thus making incidents like this one inevitable.

Things Travellers Should Bear in Mind

Travellers using this route are supposed to remain attentive at all times, particularly in early morning and late night hours. They should not get too close to a wild elephant.

Next Steps?

There have been raised many questions by this video. Was the rider able to detect the presence of the elephant? Did he undergo any medical check up after the incident? Will there be taken some measures to protect both the riders and the wild animals from getting closer on this stretch of highway?

So far, one person’s fortunate escape became a lesson for everybody travelling on this road during nighttime.

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