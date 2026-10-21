Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

The Ganga Canal has been closed until November 8 for annual maintenance, desilting and ghat redevelopment. The shutdown is expected to affect irrigation water supply across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and seven districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The closure may also affect drinking water supply in parts of the NCR. Water from the canal is supplied to the Pratap Vihar treatment plant in Ghaziabad, which serves several areas in the region.

Meanwhile, pictures showing Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar without water went viral on Wednesday. The development raised concerns over water availability at the popular religious site during the closure period.

Why Is the Ganga Canal Closed Until November 8?

The annual shutdown is required for maintenance, desilting and repair work. Authorities will also carry out ghat redevelopment during this period.

Bharat Bhushan, sub-divisional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, said the closure was approved by senior authorities and the state government.

“The closure of the Ganga Canal is a routine annual procedure necessary for maintenance and desilting,” he said.

He added that the canal had been closed from Tuesday midnight until midnight on Deepawali. All relevant departments and stakeholders had been informed in advance, he said.

How Will the Closure Affect UP and Delhi-NCR?

The shutdown will affect irrigation water supply across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Parts of the NCR could also face an impact on drinking water supplies because the Pratap Vihar treatment plant in Ghaziabad receives water from the canal.

The extent of the impact on local supplies will depend on water availability and arrangements made by the concerned authorities during the closure.

Har Ki Pauri Water Flow Raises Concern

The closure has also raised concerns over water levels at Brahmakund, a key ritual bathing site at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam has urged authorities to maintain a minimum water flow at the site. He said an uninterrupted supply was necessary for pilgrims and local residents to perform daily religious rituals.

Senior Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department officials said field officers in Uttarakhand had been instructed to maintain adequate water levels at Har Ki Pauri throughout the shutdown.

However, pictures showing the ghat without water went viral on Wednesday, drawing attention to the issue.

Why Does Uttar Pradesh Operate the Ganga Canal?

Built in 1854, the Ganga Canal was designed to supply water for irrigation and other needs, extending towards Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The canal stretches approximately 560 km and originates in Haridwar.

Despite its location in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department continues to manage and operate the canal. The arrangement remains in place because asset-sharing agreements between the two states have not been resolved following Uttarakhand’s creation.