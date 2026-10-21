LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > Regionals News > Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

The Ganga Canal will remain closed until November 8 for maintenance and desilting, affecting irrigation across UP and potentially drinking water supplies in Delhi-NCR. Viral pictures of dry Har Ki Pauri raise concerns.

Ganga Canal Closed Until November 8 (Photo: ANI)
Ganga Canal Closed Until November 8 (Photo: ANI)

Published By: Sudeep Singh Rawat
Published: Wed 2026-10-21 18:02 IST

The Ganga Canal has been closed until November 8 for annual maintenance, desilting and ghat redevelopment. The shutdown is expected to affect irrigation water supply across 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh, Haridwar in Uttarakhand and seven districts in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The closure may also affect drinking water supply in parts of the NCR. Water from the canal is supplied to the Pratap Vihar treatment plant in Ghaziabad, which serves several areas in the region.

You Might Be Interested In

Meanwhile, pictures showing Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar without water went viral on Wednesday. The development raised concerns over water availability at the popular religious site during the closure period.

Why Is the Ganga Canal Closed Until November 8?

The annual shutdown is required for maintenance, desilting and repair work. Authorities will also carry out ghat redevelopment during this period.

Bharat Bhushan, sub-divisional officer of the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department, said the closure was approved by senior authorities and the state government.

“The closure of the Ganga Canal is a routine annual procedure necessary for maintenance and desilting,” he said.

He added that the canal had been closed from Tuesday midnight until midnight on Deepawali. All relevant departments and stakeholders had been informed in advance, he said.

How Will the Closure Affect UP and Delhi-NCR?

The shutdown will affect irrigation water supply across several districts of Uttar Pradesh. Parts of the NCR could also face an impact on drinking water supplies because the Pratap Vihar treatment plant in Ghaziabad receives water from the canal.

The extent of the impact on local supplies will depend on water availability and arrangements made by the concerned authorities during the closure.

Har Ki Pauri Water Flow Raises Concern

The closure has also raised concerns over water levels at Brahmakund, a key ritual bathing site at Har Ki Pauri in Haridwar.

Ganga Sabha president Nitin Gautam has urged authorities to maintain a minimum water flow at the site. He said an uninterrupted supply was necessary for pilgrims and local residents to perform daily religious rituals.

Senior Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department officials said field officers in Uttarakhand had been instructed to maintain adequate water levels at Har Ki Pauri throughout the shutdown.

However, pictures showing the ghat without water went viral on Wednesday, drawing attention to the issue.

Why Does Uttar Pradesh Operate the Ganga Canal?

Built in 1854, the Ganga Canal was designed to supply water for irrigation and other needs, extending towards Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The canal stretches approximately 560 km and originates in Haridwar.

Despite its location in Uttarakhand, the Uttar Pradesh Irrigation Department continues to manage and operate the canal. The arrangement remains in place because asset-sharing agreements between the two states have not been resolved following Uttarakhand’s creation.

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected
Tags: Canal Closuredelhi-ncrGanga CanalGanga RiverHar Ki PauriHaridwar Newshome-hero-pos-7Irrigation Newsup newsUttarakhand newswater supply

RELATED News

Watch Video: 35-Year-Old Bihar Woman Keeps ‘Kalash’ On Chest For 9-Day During Navratri Ritual, Dies

Watch Here: Man Molests, Slaps Woman In Jhansi; She Chases Him For 100 Metres As He Attempts To Flee On Bike

After Meerut Blue Drum Case, Unnao Box Murder Shocks UP as Woman and Lover Allegedly Stuff Husband’s Body in Box and Dump It 15 Km Away

16-Year-Old Girl Taken to Mumbai, Converted and Married, UP Police Arrest Man After Dramatic Recovery

Rajasthan High Court Orders 180 Days’ Maternity Leave for Teacher Pooja Yadav, Directs Full Salary

LATEST NEWS

Priti Sapru Recalls Losing Lead Role After Refusing Director’s Request: What She Said About Jagir

Kagiso Rabada Creates History in SA vs AUS! South African Bowler Joins Dale Steyn, Shaun Pollock And Makhaya Ntini in Unique Record List

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

Operation Sanjeevani: Jammu Police Seize Heroin, Opium in Drone-Linked Cross-Border Drug Smuggling Case

ITIA Announces Stricter Tennis Anti-Doping Rules for 2026 After Nick Kyrgios Doping Controversy

DIP Market, Red Lions Capital Spotlight Global Private Market Opportunities for Indian Investors

Adarsh Ramleela Mahotsav 2026 Concludes on a Grand Note at Girgaon Chowpatty, Celebrating 10 Days of Devotion, Theatre and Cultural Heritage

SA vs AUS: Steve Smith Becomes 12th Batter And 3rd Australian To Cross 11000 Test Runs

Bulletproof Glass At Akshay Kumar’s Home, Tighter Security For Salman Khan: What Changed After Tiger Shroff Firing?

IPL 2027: Amit Mishra Appointed As Delhi Capitals’ Spin-Bowling Coach

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected
Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected
Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected
Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected
Water Supply In NCR To Face Disruption As Ganga Canal Shuts Till November 8; 15 UP Districts, Haridwar Also Affected

QUICK LINKS