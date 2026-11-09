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Home > Regionals News > We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

Mahakumbh-fame Daatun Boy Akash Yadav married his girlfriend Manisha against her family's wishes. The couple now fear for their lives and have sought police protection.

Mahakumbh's Viral 'Daatun Boy' Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection (Image Credit: @ManojSh28986262/X)
Mahakumbh's Viral 'Daatun Boy' Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection (Image Credit: @ManojSh28986262/X)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-11-09 10:45 IST

The young man who became a social media sensation by selling datun, the traditional neem twig toothbrush, at the Mahakumbh has married the woman he loves, and now says his life is in danger. Akash Yadav, known online as “Daatun Boy,” married his girlfriend Manisha on November 7. Her family is reported to be deeply unhappy. In a video addressed to the Jaunpur Superintendent of Police, the couple have asked for protection. Police, however, have said they have not received any written complaint.

From a Twig to Stardom

Akash’s story began at the Prayagraj Mahakumbh, where he became famous selling datun. He was then about 19 years old. He earned 12,000 rupees on the first night, according to the account, and went on to make lakhs from a business that needed no investment. The fame took him further. Sony TV flew him to Mumbai, his first ever flight, to appear on the stage of a dance competition.

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The Girlfriend Who Gave Him the Idea

Akash later told the show that he had been unemployed. His father had suggested he come to Mumbai and find some work. When he told his girlfriend about going away, she broke down in tears. She was also the one who suggested selling datun at the Mahakumbh. He followed her advice, and the business took off within days. That makes this love story an unusual one, since the woman he has now married is credited with the idea that changed his life.

The Wedding at Sheetla Chaukiya Dham

Akash, a resident of Madiyanv village in Madiyahu, Jaunpur, married Manisha on November 7 at the Sheetla Chaukiya Dham temple. The two did so by their own choice. Manisha’s family, however, did not accept the marriage.

A Video Plea for Safety

A video that has gone viral on social media shows Akash with his wife, appealing to the Jaunpur SP for protection. In it, he says that they married by their own will, that her relatives cannot accept it and that they are after their lives. He fears they may be killed. Manisha says in the video that she is now Akash’s wife and married him willingly, and she asks her family not to harass her. The newspaper reporting the story, Hindustan, has said it cannot confirm the video.

What the Law Says

According to the report, Akash is 21 and Manisha is 18, so both are adults. The report says there is no legal obstacle to their love marriage. The family’s approval is not a legal requirement, though the report notes the situation would be easier if they accepted it.

What Police Say

Police have denied receiving any written complaint in the matter. That leaves the couple’s request in an unclear position. The video appeal is public, but no formal complaint has been confirmed.

What Happens Next?

Will the couple file a formal complaint and receive police protection? Will Manisha’s family accept the marriage, or will the dispute grow? Will the allegation of danger prove true, or will tempers cool? And will the fame that Akash earned at the Mahakumbh now help or hurt his chances of a quiet married life? The answers rest with both families and the police.

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We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection
Tags: Daatun Boyhome-hero-pos-9mahakumbhMahakumbh s ViralMahakumbh Viral Daatun Boyreagional news

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We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

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We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

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We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection
We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection
We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection
We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection
We Are Both Adults’: Mahakumbh’s Viral ‘Daatun Boy’ Akash Elopes, Marries Woman Of His Choice; Now Seeks Police Protection

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