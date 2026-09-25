‘We Will Not Tolerate It’: Why BJP MLAs Stormed J&K Assembly Over Omar’s Statehood Move

The chaos emerged in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly today. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah brought a resolution in the House seeking immediate restoration of full statehood to the Union Territory.

This is a very serious matter in J&K, and as a result, it led to strong protests by the Bharatiya Janata Party MLAs led by the Leader of Opposition, Sunil Sharma. As soon as BJP MLAs entered the House, they started chanting slogans against the state government. As the situation escalated, the Speaker adjourned the Assembly.

Why Did BJP Oppose Omar Abdullah’s Resolution?

The main flashpoint was not only the demand for statehood. BJP MLAs objected to references to two earlier Assembly resolutions, including the 2000 autonomy resolution.

Omar Abdullah’s resolution stated that, in addition to resolutions passed on June 26, 2000, and November 6, 2024, the House calls upon the Government of India for the “immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir”.

The 2000 resolution, passed when Farooq Abdullah was chief minister, had sought greater autonomy for the erstwhile state. The Assembly had also passed a resolution in November 2024 seeking dialogue on the restoration of special status and constitutional guarantees.

Omar Abdullah Explains Why 2000 Resolution Was Mentioned

Facing objections in the House, Omar Abdullah said the earlier resolutions had been mentioned deliberately.

“If we had not mentioned these two resolutions in the beginning – the one from 2000 and then 2024 – some of our friends would comment that we have left the rest behind and are only fighting for statehood,” he said.

Omar stressed that the latest resolution did not replace the earlier ones. He said the immediate demand was for full statehood.

“Sometimes I hear about getting ‘half state’ or statehood without law and order. We do not want that. We were promised a full state, and we want that returned,” Omar said.

Sunil Sharma Says BJP Will Not Allow Autonomy Debate

BJP’s Sunil Sharma rejected the reference to the 2000 resolution. He said the autonomy resolution had already been rejected by the BJP and called its inclusion in the fresh resolution “controversial and unacceptable”.

“We will not tolerate it,” Sharma said.

He also questioned the Congress’ position on the references to Article 370 and the earlier autonomy resolution. Sharma said the BJP was ready to debate the restoration of statehood but would oppose a debate on Article 370 or autonomy.

House Adjourned Amid Ruckus

The protest continued between the treasury and the opposition benches inside the house. After observing the situation, the Speaker, Abdul Rahim, adjourned the Assembly for the day. The latest showdown has once again put J&K statehood, the 2000 autonomy resolution and Article 370 at the centre of the political debate in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly.