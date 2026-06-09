Weather Hyderabad Update Today (09-June-2026): IMD Warns of Heavy Rain, Thunderstorms; Check 15-Day Forecast

Weather Hyderabad: With the onset of southwest monsoon, people in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are finally getting some respite from the scorching heat waves that have been witnessed in recent times. According to IMD officials, the progress of the monsoon season has been swift in Telugu states which has brought about a drastic fall in temperature along with rains. Hyderabad weather news shows that in the coming two to three days, there will be heavy to very heavy rains in certain parts of Telangana whereas some regions in Andhra Pradesh are receiving moderate to heavy rains at present.

There have already been reports of heavy rainfall activities in many places as monsoons continue to grow stronger. There have also been warnings about thunderstorms, lighting, and heavy winds, and everyone is being advised to take precautionary measures. According to the weather forecast of Hyderabad, the temperatures can range from 30-35 degrees Celsius.

What Is the Weather Hyderabad Today? Live Temperature & IMD Updates

According to the Hyderabad Meteorological Centre, weather hyderabad conditions are expected to remain cloudy with periods of rain and strong winds. Several districts including Khammam, Nalgonda, Suryapet, Mahabubnagar, Warangal, Hanamkonda and Nagarkurnool are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall.

As per reports, gusty winds blowing at 40-50 kilometers per hour are also expected. Hyd Weather outlook for the coming days is favorable for more monsoons to keep coming in, thus bringing in respite from the previous heat waves.

Yesterday (08-June-2026) vs Today (09-June-2026) Weather Comparison: Which parts Saw Rain, Heatwave or Sudden Changes?

Reports say that as compared to other past days, today’s weather Hyderabad pattern has changed considerably. There has been a drop in temperatures as there has been heavy rainfall in the state of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

There have been rain showers in many areas of Andhra Pradesh, while in Telangana, there was less heating during the day. Change in weather from being dry and hot to rains is one of the greatest changes recorded recently.

How Will Weather Impact Daily Life? Travel Advisory

According to reports, there is also an indication that the continuous rain might cause problems on roads, particularly in regions that can experience flooding. People have been urged to exercise caution during travel and monitor weather updates.

There have also been recommendations not to seek refuge from storms under trees or temporary constructions. Since weather hyderabad is predicted to continue being unpredictable, motorists need to brace themselves for rain showers.

What Are the IMD Weather Alerts Today? Rain, Heatwave & Storm Warnings Explained

The Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority has warned of moderate to heavy rain in Palnadu, Prakasam, Kurnool, Nandyal, Anantapur, Sri Sathya Sai and YSR Kadapa districts. Moderate rainfall is also expected in Alluri Seetharama Raju and Markapuram districts.

The IMD has highlighted risks from thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds accompanying the rain. The weather hyderabad alert also points to heavy rainfall across multiple Telangana districts over the next two to three days as the monsoon strengthens further.

What Is the 15-Day Weather Forecast? City-Wise Rainfall, Temperature & Trend Analysis

Meteorologists say conditions are becoming increasingly favourable for the southwest monsoon to expand further across Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. The system is also expected to spread across larger parts of the Bay of Bengal and eventually cover more regions including Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim.

The latest weather hyderabad projections indicate continued rainfall activity, lower temperatures and improved conditions for agriculture. Farmers, especially rice growers, have welcomed the early monsoon as they begin preparations for Kharif cultivation.

Date Forecast Trend Temperature Range 09-Jun-2026 Heavy rain, thunderstorms 30°C-35°C 10-Jun-2026 Moderate to heavy rain 30°C-34°C 11-Jun-2026 Heavy showers likely 29°C-34°C 12-Jun-2026 Rain and cloudy skies 29°C-33°C 13-Jun-2026 Moderate rainfall 29°C-33°C 14-Jun-2026 Intermittent showers 29°C-34°C 15-Jun-2026 Cloudy with rain spells 30°C-34°C 16-Jun-2026 Moderate rainfall 30°C-35°C 17-Jun-2026 Thunderstorms possible 30°C-35°C 18-Jun-2026 Rain activity continues 30°C-34°C 19-Jun-2026 Cloudy conditions 30°C-34°C 20-Jun-2026 Light to moderate rain 30°C-35°C 21-Jun-2026 Scattered showers 30°C-35°C 22-Jun-2026 Monsoon conditions persist 29°C-34°C 23-Jun-2026 Rain likely in several areas 29°C-34°C

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