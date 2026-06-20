Weather Indore Today (20-June-2026): Showers, Thunderstorm Alert As Monsoon Delayed By 10 Days

The weather Indore today is being shaped by pre-monsoon showers, cloudy skies and a continued wait for the southwest monsoon. While Madhya Pradesh is still awaiting the monsoon’s arrival, residents in Indore received some relief from the heat through rain and thunderstorm activity. According to the weather conditions visible on Friday afternoon, the city recorded a temperature of around 33°C, with the RealFeel touching 37°C. The weather Indore update also showed partly sunny conditions, poor air quality and winds blowing from the west at 15 kmph. Rain activity was expected to ease within the next hour, offering temporary relief from the humid conditions.

As per reports even as showers were reported in parts of the state, meteorologists said the monsoon remains stalled around Telangana. If conditions become favourable and its pace improves, the monsoon is expected to enter Madhya Pradesh around June 24-25. Officials estimate the monsoon is running nearly 10 days behind schedule this year.

Weather Indore sees relief from pre-monsoon showers as monsoon remains delayed

Pre-monsoon activity has intensified across several districts of Madhya Pradesh. The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for severe thunderstorms in Agar-Malwa and Sehore districts. The weather Indore forecast also includes the possibility of thunderstorms and rain as part of a wider weather system affecting central Madhya Pradesh.

Apart from Indore, alerts for rain and gusty winds have been issued for Bhopal, Raisen, Sehore, Rajgarh, Vidisha, Burhanpur, Khandwa, Agar-Malwa, Shajapur, Dewas, Narmadapuram, Betul, Harda, Gwalior, Guna, Shivpuri, Datia, Ashoknagar, Morena, Bhind, Sheopur, Jabalpur, Katni, Chhindwara, Seoni, Narsinghpur, Balaghat, Mandla, Dindori, Pandhurna, Anuppur, Sagar, Panna, Damoh, Chhatarpur, Tikamgarh and Niwari.

Weather Indore in focus as sunshine continues in other districts

Reports say that while rain clouds are active in many areas, bright sunshine is likely in Satna, Rewa, Mauganj, Sidhi, Singrauli, Maihar, Umaria, Shahdol, Neemuch, Mandsaur, Ratlam, Ujjain, Jhabua, Alirajpur, Barwani, Dhar and Khargone.

The delayed monsoon is beginning to worry farmers. Rain is crucial for sowing activities, but the state has so far received around 44 per cent less rainfall than normal this June. Despite the deficit, 45 of Madhya Pradesh’s 55 districts have recorded rainfall within the normal range.

Weather Indore 15-day forecast outlook

The weather Indore outlook suggests warm conditions with intermittent cloud cover and chances of rain as the city moves closer to the expected monsoon window. Forecasts indicate temperatures may generally remain in the mid-30s range with occasional showers.

Date Conditions Max °C Min °C June 20 Partly cloudy, chance of rain 36 27 June 21 Cloudy 35 27 June 22 Partly cloudy 36 28 June 23 Warm, mostly dry 37 28 June 24 Cloudy spells 36 27 June 25 Chance of showers 35 27 June 26 Overcast with rain chances 34 26 June 27 Cloudy 35 26 June 28 Partly sunny 36 27 June 29 Warm and humid 36 27 June 30 Scattered showers possible 35 26 July 1 Cloudy 34 25 July 2 Rain likely 33 25 July 3 Mostly cloudy 34 25 July 4 Showers and cloudy skies 33 24

Note: This is a forecast-style table for presentation purposes. Actual weather conditions may vary as monsoon activity develops across Madhya Pradesh.

Also Read: Delhi Weather Today June 20 2026: Rain And Strong Winds Expected As Monsoon Nears NCR, Check 7-Day Forecast