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Home > Regionals News > Weather Lucknow: Rain And Thunderstorms Keep The City On Edge As Conditions Take Another Turn

Weather Lucknow: Rain And Thunderstorms Keep The City On Edge As Conditions Take Another Turn

Lucknow is witnessing humid, overcast weather with a high chance of thunderstorms and rain. The unsettled conditions are expected to continue through the week, keeping residents alert.

Weather Lucknow (Image: ANI)
Weather Lucknow (Image: ANI)

Published By: Khushi Patel
Published: Mon 2026-09-07 10:42 IST

Weather is playing some more tricks with Lucknow residents as the city has been welcomed with overcast clouds, humid conditions and a warning of more thunderstorms.

Overcast Clouds and Humidity Not Making the Situation Better

The current temperature of Lucknow is 29 degrees Celsius. However, due to humidity level of 89 percent, the weather seems much warmer at almost 36 degrees Celsius. The wind speed is quite calm, while air is very moist, and humid which generally indicates approaching showers rather than departing.

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Thunderstorms and Hail Forecasted for the Week Ahead

Rainfall chances are at 80 percent with thunderstorms along with mild hail predicted today. It is not a single day occurrence as similar conditions are forecasted to persist during the rest of the week with chances of rainfall rising to 84 percent with daytime temperatures from 31 degrees to 33 degrees Celsius. 

Such weather phenomena generally result from wet wind currents coming into contact with warm air, which normally results in sudden thunderstorms instead of rain. This explains why Lucknow is experiencing periods of heavy rain mixed with periods of humid, cloud cover skies. People have been warned to be ready for thunderstorms and strong winds especially during the late afternoon and night period.

What Residents Can Expect Moving Forward

For now, there are no signs of the pattern changing anytime soon. Night temperatures are expected to fall by little to a low of 25°C to 28°C with high chances of rain prevailing throughout the week. While there has been no red alert signal raised for the city, the continuing occurrence of thunderstorms calls for people moving out of their homes to look at the weather sky and protect themselves from the rain.

Until the system clears, Lucknow looks likely to stay caught between spells of heavy rain and short breaks of humid stillness.

Also Read: Samsung Denies Warranty for 6-Month-Old Fold Display Failure, Quotes ₹63,000 Repair Bill

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Weather Lucknow: Rain And Thunderstorms Keep The City On Edge As Conditions Take Another Turn

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Weather Lucknow: Rain And Thunderstorms Keep The City On Edge As Conditions Take Another Turn

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Weather Lucknow: Rain And Thunderstorms Keep The City On Edge As Conditions Take Another Turn
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