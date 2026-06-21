Weather Pune Today (21-June-2026): Rain Brings Relief As IMD Signals Monsoon Advance; Check 15-Day Forecast

Weather Pune: Mumbai woke up to widespread rain on Sunday morning after days of sticky heat and uncomfortable weather, bringing much-needed relief to residents. Several parts of the city recorded moderate to heavy showers within just an hour. Worli received 25 mm of rainfall between 6 am and 7 am, while Ghatkopar recorded 24 mm. Lower Parel saw 21 mm, Chembur received 20 mm and Mankhurd logged 16 mm. The showers arrived at a time when many people had been anxiously waiting for the southwest monsoon to reach the city.

The fresh spell of rain has also drawn attention to the broader weather Pune and Maharashtra outlook, as meteorologists continue to track monsoon movement across the region. The southwest monsoon, which usually reaches Mumbai around June 10 or 11, has remained stalled over Maharashtra since June 8, delaying its normal progress.

Delayed monsoon keeps weather Pune and Maharashtra under close watch

As per reports, the delay has raised concerns across the state, with forecasters now expecting the monsoon to arrive in Mumbai around June 25. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), atmospheric conditions are gradually becoming favourable for the monsoon to advance further into Maharashtra from June 23 onward.

The IMD has also indicated that the monsoon is likely to move into more areas of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Chhattisgarh during the same period. These developments are being closely monitored as the weather Pune forecast and rainfall outlook remain linked to the overall advancement of the monsoon across western and central India.

Rising rainfall activity improves weather Pune outlook and regional conditions

According to reports, rainfall activity across Konkan and Goa is expected to become stronger from June 22. The IMD has forecast fairly widespread to widespread rainfall across the region between June 22 and June 25. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely on June 23 and June 24.

Along with heavy showers, the weather agency has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph, with gusts touching up to 60 kmph. As rainfall increases, meteorologists expect temperatures across parts of Maharashtra to drop by around 2-3 degrees Celsius. This could bring more comfortable conditions and improve the overall weather Pune situation over the coming days.

Water shortage concerns make weather Pune and Mumbai rainfall crucial

The rainfall has come at a critical time for Mumbai. As per reports, the city has been facing a serious water shortage after reservoir levels dropped to nearly 10 per cent of total capacity following one of the driest Junes in recent years. Authorities have already introduced water restrictions and halted fresh water connections for construction projects.

While Sunday’s showers offered temporary relief, residents are hoping for sustained rainfall in the coming week. Adequate rain is needed not only to strengthen the weather Pune forecast but also to replenish reservoirs and support the long-awaited arrival of the southwest monsoon across Maharashtra.

Weather Pune: 15-day prediction and what residents can expect next

With monsoon activity expected to increase gradually, the next two weeks could bring more frequent rain spells across Maharashtra. While exact conditions may vary from day to day, the trend points toward improving monsoon coverage and cooler temperatures.

Date Weather Pune Forecast Jun 22 Cloudy, light rain possible Jun 23 Moderate rain likely Jun 24 Moderate to heavy showers Jun 25 Rainy, monsoon conditions strengthen Jun 26 Frequent showers Jun 27 Moderate rain Jun 28 Cloudy with rain spells Jun 29 Light to moderate rain Jun 30 Moderate showers Jul 1 Rain likely Jul 2 Cloudy, scattered rain Jul 3 Moderate rain Jul 4 Rain and cloudy skies Jul 5 Intermittent showers Jul 6 Moderate rainfall likely

Note: This is a broad trend-based outlook derived from the expected monsoon progression and not an official day-by-day IMD forecast.

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